Woman killed in Excelsior hit-and-run

A woman died after being struck by an SUV in a hit-and-run in the Excelsior District early Wednesday, according to police.

The San Francisco Police Department responded to reports of a woman down in the roadway in the 5000 block of Mission Street around 2:50 a.m. Officers located the woman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is being investigated by the SFPD Traffic Collision Investigation Unit as a hit-and-run collision, according to Officer Adam Lobsinger.

The medical examiner has not yet released the woman’s identity.

