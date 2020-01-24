Woman arrested in SF following knife attack

Around 6:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of an assault with a knife in the 700 block of Polk Street.

Officers were able to catch up with the suspect and arrested her. (Courtesy photo)

Officers in San Francisco arrested a woman Thursday evening after she allegedly struck one woman, stabbed another, and then tried to cut a third, police said.

There, they learned that during a meeting a 33-year-old woman struck the first victim, a 37-year-old woman. The suspect then stabbed another 37-year-old female victim in the back with a knife, police said.

The suspect then also tried to cut a different victim, a 42-year-old woman, according to police.

The suspect then fled the scene. Officers, however, were able to catch up with the suspect and arrested her.

The victims were taken to the hospital with injuries notconsidered life-threatening, police said.

