Woman acquitted of manslaughter in 2017 pedestrian death

A woman has been acquitted of misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter in connection with the March 2017 death of a pedestrian who was struck while crossing the street in the Excelsior district, according to the Public Defender’s Office.

Troylene Trammell was driving on Mission Street around 6:45 p.m. when she struck Qiu Liang, 50, who was crossing near Ney Street. Liang died hours later at the hospital.

Liang was crossing at a mid-block crosswalk that was not well lit and lacked traffic lights or signage, according to the Public Defender’s Office. Surveillance footage shows drivers before Trammell, 57, also failed to stop for Liang.

A jury found Trammell not guilty on Friday.

“The jurors were incredibly thoughtful and even presented a note to the judge attached to their verdict, asking if there was anything they could do to make that intersection safer,” said Deputy Public Defender Seiya Johnson. “This was a very emotional case, and there is no happy ending. A woman lost her life and Ms. Trammell’s heart will forever ache for the woman and her family.”

Trammell mentors disadvantaged youths in the Bayview and is the primary caregiver for her disabled adult sister who was in the car with her that night, according to the Public Defender’s Office.

