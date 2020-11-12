(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Woman, 90, clings to life after being hit by motorcyclist who fled scene

No arrest made in hit-and-run collision

A 90-year-old woman who was walking near Diamond Heights on Wednesday afternoon suffered life-threatening injuries when a motorcyclist struck her and fled the scene, police said.

The motorcyclist hit the elderly pedestrian at the intersection of Diamond and Duncan streets at around 3:12 p.m., according to police. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police have not identified a suspect in the case and said no arrest has been made as of early Thursday.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco newsTransit

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Opportunity to transform Market Street could be squandered, advocates say
Next story
Four stabbed in SF over span of seven hours

Just Posted

Supervisor Norman Yee wants to ban all smoking in apartment buildings. (Shutterstock)
SF may prohibit people from smoking in their apartments

San Francisco may soon prohibit people from smoking tobacco or cannabis in… Continue reading

Protestors take a knee for 8 minutes and 46 seconds on the Golden Gate Bridge to remember George Floyd who died while being detained by Minneapolis Police. Thousands joined the peaceful march on the Golden Gate Bridge and walked the full span into Sausalito on June 6, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photography by Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner).
Youth vote advocates already looking toward the next election

Young activists disappointed but unsurprised by failure of measures

Taxi drivers wait for passengers at the Terminal 2 taxi stand at San Francisco International Airport. (Kevin N. Hume/2019 S.F. Examiner)
Hundreds of taxi drivers to lose access to lucrative SFO trips Dec 1

Court rules SFMTA has legal right to determine which medallion holders can do airport pickups

City officials are closing indoor restaurant dining in an effort to control the spread of coronavirus. <ins>(Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)</ins>
Indoor dining shut down as SF rolls back reopening amid COVID-19 spike

Latest increase climbing at faster rate than previous summer surge

Justice Martin Jenkins was unanimously confirmed to the California Supreme Court (Courtesy: Commission on Judicial Appointments).
SF native becomes first openly gay man confirmed to CA Supreme Court

Martin Jenkins made history Tuesday when he was unanimously confirmed to the… Continue reading

Most Read