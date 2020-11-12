Woman, 90, clings to life after being hit by motorcyclist who fled scene

A 90-year-old woman who was walking near Diamond Heights on Wednesday afternoon suffered life-threatening injuries when a motorcyclist struck her and fled the scene, police said.

The motorcyclist hit the elderly pedestrian at the intersection of Diamond and Duncan streets at around 3:12 p.m., according to police. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police have not identified a suspect in the case and said no arrest has been made as of early Thursday.

