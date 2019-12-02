Woman, 78, struck by hit-and-run driver on Thanksgiving

A 78-year-old woman was left lying in the street on Thanksgiving Day after being struck by a hit-and-run driver, police said Monday.

The driver remains at large after hitting the elderly woman with a gray Chevy Suburban last Thursday at around 7:17 p.m. near Post and Laguna streets, according to police. The SUV was last seen speeding away from the area.

Police said the woman is in stable condition after being taken to the hospital with a fractured hip.

No further details have been released.

