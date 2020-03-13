Woman, 75, struck over the head with guitar in Mission

Teen also stabbed by cellphone thief; man shot with BB gun in unrelated incidents

An elderly woman was struck over the head with a guitar in the Mission District on Thursday, according to police.

The 75-year-old woman was assaulted near South Van Ness Avenue and 16th Street at around 2 p.m., police said.

The suspect, a 40-year-old man, was arrested, while the woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The incident was just one of a number of violent encounters reported to police in San Francisco since Wednesday.

Across The City in the Financial District, a man was shot with a BB gun while running away from a group of fighting teenagers.

The teens, aged 16 to 18, were fighting near Pacific Avenue and Battery Street on Wednesday night at around 10 p.m.

The man, 29, was shot multiple times with the fake gun when he ran away, police said. He lost his cellphone in the encounter.

Police have not arrested the teens.

And back in the Mission District, a 19-year-old man was stabbed while struggling with a thief over his cellphone early Friday.

It was around 2:30 a.m. near 26th and Mission streets when the man was stabbed with a knife and robbed.

The thief got away, police said.

As of the end of January, the most recent police data available shows that overall violent crime citywide was down by three percent compared to 2019.

But robbery was up three percent to 256 incidents, and aggravated assault was also up one percent to 166 incidents.

