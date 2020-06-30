(Jessica Christian/S.F. Examiner file photo)

Woman, 74, struck with pipe in Tenderloin robbery

An elderly woman was thrown to the ground and hit with a pipe during a robbery in the Tenderloin over the weekend, police said Tuesday.

The 74-year-old victim was attacked by an unidentified woman near Turk and Hyde streets at around 3 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The suspect, described as a woman between the ages of 50 and 60, fled with her money and has not been arrested.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The following afternoon, a second elderly woman was robbed in Noe Valley.

A 20-year-old man pushed the 80-year-old woman to the ground and snatched her pursue near 28th and Diamond streets at around 4:27 p.m.

The victim was not injured.

No further details were immediately available.

