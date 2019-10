A 72-year-old woman was using a crosswalk in Bayview on Wednesday morning when an elderly driver struck her with his car, police said.

The pedestrian was injured when the 71-year-old man hit her near Williams Avenue and Mendell Street at around 8:10 a.m., according to police.

She was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Police listed both the pedestrian and the driver as victims in the collision.

A police spokesperson said the driver was not injured and no arrest has been made.