San Francisco Police investigate a crash scene at Eighth and Folsom streets on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Woman, 48, shot and killed in Hunters Point

A 48-year-old woman from San Francisco was shot and killed Tuesday in Hunters Point, police said.

Deanna Rice suffered a gunshot wound near Earl Street and Kirkwood Avenue at around 2:52 p.m., according to police and Medical Examiner’s Office.

The suspect, described as a 21-year-old man, shot her with a handgun, police said.

Police have released scant details in the case.

This is the second woman killed in San Francisco in a week.

Last Thursday, 51-year-old Pilar Wolfblack was fatally shot in Visitacion Valley, according to authorities.

Wolfblack died after being taken to the hospital from Schwerin Street between Sunnydale and Visitacion avenues at around 11:45 p.m., police said.

Officers responded to the scene after receiving a ShotSpotter gunshot detection alert.

No arrests have been announced in either case.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

