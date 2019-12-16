Woman, 25, arrested in fatal stabbing of 35-year-old woman in Potrero Hill

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of another woman in Potrero Hill on Saturday night, police said.

Latanette McDaniel, a 35-year-old woman with no fixed address, has been identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as the victim of the knifing, which occurred on Kansas Street between 25th and 26th streets at around 11 p.m.

McDaniel was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

On Sunday, 25-year-old Vernisha Mandigo was booked into County Jail on suspicion of murder, according to jail records. Police have not confirmed whether she was arrested in connection with McDaniel’s death.

The stabbing appears to mark the 38th homicide reported so far in 2019.

