Students ending their day at Marina Middle School

John Affeldt, managing attorney of Public Advocates, said staffing vacancies and turnover at Marina Middle School are “among the worst (staffing) conditions we’ve seen since we filed Williams over 20 years ago.”

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

A civil rights law firm filed a complaint against the San Francisco Unified School District today for inability to address the needs of multilingual and disabled students at Marina Middle School, following an investigation by The Examiner on the school’s disciplinary and staffing problems.

Public Advocates, a nonprofit law firm and civil rights advocacy group, filed a Williams complaint on Monday that alleges a failure to hire special education resource teachers, a counselor, a social worker and a nurse, as well as unlawfully assigning full-time educators to classes they are not qualified to teach — all to the detriment of Marina Middle School students’ education and well-being.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

@allyson-aleksey

aaleksey@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like