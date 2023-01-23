John Affeldt, managing attorney of Public Advocates, said staffing vacancies and turnover at Marina Middle School are “among the worst (staffing) conditions we’ve seen since we filed Williams over 20 years ago.”
A civil rights law firm filed a complaint against the San Francisco Unified School District today for inability to address the needs of multilingual and disabled students at Marina Middle School, following an investigation by The Examiner on the school’s disciplinary and staffing problems.
Public Advocates, a nonprofit law firm and civil rights advocacy group, filed a Williams complaint on Monday that alleges a failure to hire special education resource teachers, a counselor, a social worker and a nurse, as well as unlawfully assigning full-time educators to classes they are not qualified to teach — all to the detriment of Marina Middle School students’ education and well-being.
The complaint is based on Williams v. State of California, a class action lawsuit filed by the ACLU, Public Advocates and nearly 100 San Francisco County students in 2000 against the state over poor conditions in public schools. The case is named after Eliezer Williams, who was a middle school student at The City’s Luther Burbank Middle School and lead plaintiff in the case. The lawsuit accused the state of denying poor children access to textbooks, trained teachers and safe classrooms.
A settlement was reached in 2004 requiring all California public students have access to qualified teachers. According to the landmark lawsuit, school districts must correct teacher vacancies and unlawful teacher assignments within 30 days.
John Affeldt, managing attorney of Public Advocates and lead counsel on the Williams case in 2000, said staffing vacancies and turnover at Marina Middle School are “among the worst (staffing) conditions we’ve seen since we filed Williams over 20 years ago.
“While hiring is a challenge post-pandemic for most districts, SFUSD needs to be more proactive in addressing the vacancies at Marina Middle School and across the district. Inaction is not an option,” he said.
According to the complaint, members of the school community shared with the law firm that both daily and long-term substitute teachers are “regularly called upon to cover classes” and that certified staff are “asked to give up (lesson) preparation periods to provide class coverage.” There were repeated requests by school leadership to paraprofessionals and security personnel to cover classes that lack full-time educators.
Staff regularly “combined multiple classes in the auditorium” and screened the Pixar movie “Finding Nemo” in lieu of classroom instruction. The complaint noted that this practice was discontinued following complaints from the teacher’s union.
At least 65% of the 684 students at Marina Middle school are low-income and 145 students are English language learners. According to the complaint, 88% of the 145 students are English learners. The permanent teacher designated to cover a dual-immersion Mandarin class, in which half of content must be delivered in Mandarin, has been on leave since the beginning August 2022.
Marina Middle School administrators are accused of inadequate safety practices and breaking education laws
“All the students, including the Mandarin-speaking English Learners, whom we believe constitute greater than 20% of the class, rely on the instructor to be able to convey academic content in Mandarin for significant portions of the instructional week,” the complaint stated.
Sally Chen, education equity program manager at Chinese for Affirmative Action, said the complaint addresses a matter of justice for The City’s immigrant communities.
“More than 50% of the students at Marina Middle School identify as Asian and 88% speak either Cantonese, Spanish, Toishanese, Arabic and Mandarin. Many are newcomers to San Francisco. Education is a fundamental right that these students have been unable to access. This issue needs immediate action,” she said.
Public Advocates is calling on the district to remedy these violations at Marina Middle School immediately — as well as violations in other schools within the district.
Laura Dudnick, spokesperson for SFUSD, said on Monday that the district just received the complaint and will need time to thoroughly review it before it comments on specifics.
“SFUSD experiences several hundred teacher vacancies every year out of about 3,500 teaching positions. Marina is experiencing staffing vacancies consistent with other schools and we have been actively working to fill vacant positions. We have qualified candidates in the pipeline who we hope to hire to fill most of the vacancies at Marina soon. While the number of classroom vacancies districtwide has been relatively consistent with previous years, we know that the impacts of any vacant position feel exacerbated by the pandemic and other circumstances,” she said.
Once a complaint is filed, a school district must respond to the complaint within 30 days. An appeal may be filed with the state superintendent within 15 days of receiving a response.
Place a free digital obituary
We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.