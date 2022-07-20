San Francisco has long flirted with the notion of cutting ties with PG&E.
But now, as raging wildfires and power shutoffs have become an all too familiar feature of the hot summer months, city leaders are once again applying pressure on the utility, raising questions about its track record of sparking catastrophic fires.
Under scrutiny is PG&E’s safety certificate, an annual issuance from the state that allows the utility to tap into a multibillion dollar fund to pay to the victims of wildfires. The fund is partly financed by ratepayers, which critics say means customers are effectively reimbursing PG&E for costs incurred by fires.
On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a resolution asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to block that certificate, saying that PG&E has not done enough to show that it’s keeping people safe from California’s catastrophic fires, intensified by a warming world.
“It's not just about their greed, it's not just about how they've been impacting our environment, but literally, they are killing people,” District 1 Supervisor Connie Chan told the Examiner. Chan sponsored the legislation and called the certificate a “license to kill.”
The board’s decision comes just months after the utility giant paid $55 million to settle civil cases across six counties and avoid criminal prosecution for sparking last year’s Dixie fire — the second-largest in California’s history, which scorched an area larger than the state of Rhode Island.
PG&E has also been found responsible for several other blazes, including the 2018 Camp Fire, the 2019 Kincade fire and the 2020 Zogg Fire. A federal judge charged with overseeing PG&E issued a report calling the utility “a continuing menace to California.”
Still, PG&E maintains it has taken several steps to prioritize residents' safety and asserts that it has cooperated with state regulators and is in compliance with the law that established the wildfire safety fund.
“The safety of our customers and our hometowns is PG&E’s most important responsibility,” the company said in a statement. “PG&E has a valid safety certificate that was issued by The Office of Energy Infrastructure Safety, and our 2022 Wildfire Mitigation Plan outlines the bold, comprehensive set of actions we are taking to continue providing safe and reliable energy amid a changing climate and evolving wildfire threat.”
Critics of PG&E, though, claim its hiking up rates for wildfire-related mitigation efforts, like grid hardening and under-grounding power lines, while paying dividends to its top executives. The company’s chief executive, Patricia Poppe, brought home over $50 million in total compensation last year — and advocates argue this happened while ratepayers have seen a continual increase in their monthly bills.
“They've used tax dollars, ratepayer dollars, to underwrite the mitigation costs for the wildfires and also to put those costs onto the utility users,” said Antonio Díaz, the organizational director of Poder, a grassroots, environmental justice organization, at a recent hearing. “There has been a fundamental lack of accountability.”
But Tuesday’s resolution has also resurfaced questions about PG&E’s near monopoly over San Francisco’s power supply and the role it should play as The City weans from natural gas and switches on renewable energy in line with its climate goals.
“This is no longer a safe and sustainable power structure — pun intended — not just for San Francisco but for the entire state of California,” said Chan. “If PG&E is not keeping our state and our counties safe, then what are our alternatives?”
One alternative is something called Golden State Energy, which was created by a state bill passed in 2020 in the event that PG&E failed to emerge from bankruptcy.
Golden State Energy, which would operate as a nonprofit, is now being resuscitated by a coalition of grassroots organizers pushing state and city leaders to consider a new energy paradigm where communities could choose how and where they source their energy.
“We need to move from this harmful infrastructure and corporate infrastructure to a cleaner localized, people-powered energy system,” said Jessica Tovar, an organizer with the Local Clean Energy Alliance.
Tuesday’s resolution called upon Newsom to activate a study of Golden State Energy, but it’s so far unclear if the Governor would do so. “There's a lot of things that we need to put in place in order to build the system of the future,” said Pete Woiwode of the Reclaim Our Power Utility Justice Campaign. “Our goal is for the governor to start the process.”
San Francisco’s own efforts to sever ties with PG&E have come in fits and starts and illustrate the challenges of transforming an energy system long dominated by large utilities. In 2019, The City offered to purchase the utility’s electrical equipment for $2.5 billion, which PG&E promptly shot down.
The company maintains that its power lines are not for sale, but the rejection hasn’t deterred Dennis Herrera, general manager of the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission; The agency petitioned the state’s regulatory body to come up with a valuation of PG&E’s local equipment last year.
“I think that there's a lot of conversation to be had around the future of municipal power,” said Chan.
The City already operates a community choice program, Clean Power SF, which allows residents to choose renewable energy sources. But it relies heavily on PG&E’s wires and transmission lines to get that power into homes and businesses, and bills still appear at doorsteps emblazoned with PG&E's blue and yellow logo.
While this week’s resolution may be about wildfires, it represents another touchpoint in the continuing conversation about what the future of energy will look like in San Francisco — and who owns that power.
“This is a critical time for all of us to really start thinking about the future of sustainable power and public power,” said Chan. “I think it is really appropriate for San Francisco to continue to lead the way with this resolution and show the rest of California that sustainable power and public power are possible for all of us — not just in San Francisco.”