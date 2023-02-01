The fate of patients at Laguna Hospital rests in the hands of what San Francisco leaders described Tuesday as an “unaccountable bureaucracy.”
Facing an imminent deadline on Feb. 2, The City is anxiously awaiting a response from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, or CMS, to its request to pause patient transfers out of Laguna Honda.
If CMS denies the request, Laguna Honda will be forced to resume relocating its more than 500 patients to other skilled nursing facilities — a transition that San Francisco health officials claim has already proven dangerous.
The city-owned hospital has operated since 1866 but was decertified last year by CMS, which cited a host of issues with its operations that ranged from hand hygiene to safety protocols. The review was prompted when the hospital reported two non-fatal overdoses that occurred on its grounds in 2021.
CMS initially gave The City only four months to transfer all of its patients to other facilities and close down, but agreed in July to pause mandatory transfers. Twelve of the patients transferred to other facilities subsequently died, which advocates for maintaining Laguna Honda attribute to the traumatic impact that relocation has on patients.
Certification is hugely important to Laguna Honda. Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements amount to a majority of its revenue, more than $200 million annually. Under a deal struck between The City and CMS last November, the latter will continue to provide reimbursement for care at Laguna Honda.
That deal also extended the pause on involuntary patient transfers until Feb. 2, but CMS has the authority to extend that deadline. City Attorney David Chiu requested in a letter to CMS in January that the transfer pause be extended until at least May 30.
