Brush fire breaks out near Lake Merced in San Francisco

Wildland blaze sends plume of smoke into sky, prompts alerts

Firefighters battled a brush fire near Lake Merced late Sunday morning.

The blaze appears to have started in the vegetation near Lake Merced Boulevard and Middlefield Drive at around 11:31 a.m., according to fire officials and photographs posted on social media.

The San Francisco Fire Department said no structures were threatened and no evacuations were prompted.

The fire was under control as of 11:45 a.m. after consuming up to one acre of brush, according to the department.

No injuries were reported.

Muni buses on the 18 and 29 routes may have been delayed and rerouted as a result of the fire, according to transit officials.

The incident also prompted campus police at nearby San Francisco State University to issue an alert shortly before noon on Twitter.

“No threat to campus at this time,” the University Police Department said. “Stay inside and avoid the smoke if possible.”

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

 

