Brush fire breaks out near Lake Merced in San Francisco

Firefighters battled a brush fire near Lake Merced late Sunday morning.
The blaze appears to have started in the vegetation near Lake Merced Boulevard and Middlefield Drive at around 11:31 a.m., according to fire officials and photographs posted on social media.
The San Francisco Fire Department said no structures were threatened and no evacuations were prompted.
The fire was under control as of 11:45 a.m. after consuming up to one acre of brush, according to the department.
No injuries were reported.
Muni buses on the 18 and 29 routes may have been delayed and rerouted as a result of the fire, according to transit officials.
The incident also prompted campus police at nearby San Francisco State University to issue an alert shortly before noon on Twitter.
“No threat to campus at this time,” the University Police Department said. “Stay inside and avoid the smoke if possible.”
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
@abc7newsbayarea grass fire 🔥 at #lakemerced firefighters on scene ! pic.twitter.com/ZnEALkEf7M
— Sandy Yeung (@KaSKYeung) October 13, 2019
There’s a fire / wildfire outside my place / window at #LakeMerced / #SanFrancisco. pic.twitter.com/iGkccxoGIj
— Frederick Smith, Ed.D. (@fsmith827) October 13, 2019
Good sized wildfire near Lake Merced. View from Fort Funston. pic.twitter.com/9rh4264gcN
— David Raynor (@RaynorLaw) October 13, 2019
Fire in Lake Merced now. Traffic delays in the area. Looks like firefighters are doing a good job putting it out. @SFFDPIO pic.twitter.com/gxRAhIt4ne
— Annie Liu (@AnnieSF566) October 13, 2019
#Lakemercedfire UPDATE units remain on-scene to make sure no Hot Spots or Flare Ups. 3/4 to 1 acre estimated. Fire is under investigation. No injuries No structures. 1219pm pic.twitter.com/0hpqmzppYo
— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) October 13, 2019