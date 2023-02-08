Michael Dicke, a Fenwick & West partner who served as SEC associate director in San Francisco, is upbeat despite the crypto market crash and the recent scandals. “I see the overall crypto market stabilizing and picking up again.”
Marc Fagel, lecturer at Stanford Law School who served as the SEC’s San Francisco regional director, is a staunch critic of the cryptocurrency industry, which he believes is selling products in what he essentially considers a Ponzi scheme.
Cryptocurrency has posed new challenges for financial regulators. The Securities and Exchange Commission is likely to get involved in the issue of whether and how to regulate the digital currency market.
Jason Doiy / The Recorder
They were the Securities and Exchange Commission duo who took down a major Silicon Valley scam at the dawn of the web revolution, and now they’re duking it out over crypto.
Marc Fagel, the SEC’s former San Francisco regional director, and Michael Dicke, once Fagel’s No. 2 who served as associate director, led the team that exposed the stock options backdating scandal that snagged tech giants including Apple nearly 20 years ago.
Fast forward two decades: Fagel and Dicke, who are no longer with the SEC, are on opposite sides of a raging debate over a new and controversial technology that their former agency is wrestling with: crypto.
Fagel, now a lecturer at Stanford Law School, is a staunch critic of the crypto industry, which is selling products in what he essentially considers a Ponzi scheme.
“It just strikes me as a lot of nonsense,” he said when he and Dicke sat down for a conversation with The Examiner. “Sometimes nonsense works, you know. Pyramid schemes and Ponzi schemes are nonsense. They can work for a while, but eventually they break down.”
“‘I’ll just say I fundamentally disagree with my friend Mark on this,” Dicke, now a partner at Fenwick & West, quipped, prompting Fagel to chuckle.
Fagel and Dicke’s journey offers a glimpse into how regulators have grappled with the dramatic changes over the past 20 years with the emergence of the web. It was a time when the tech industry unveiled wave after wave of innovation that sparked tremendous economic growth, but also created new challenges for financial regulators.
A major example was the stock options backdating scandal that rocked the tech industry in the early 2000s. During the dot-com Gold Rush that followed the creation of the web in 1989, tech companies, particularly startups, used stock options to woo engineers, executives and other employees.
Tipped by the media and academics, the SEC began to notice something fishy about the timing of the options: some companies appeared to be granting stock options at a time when their shares were trading suspiciously low. This maneuver made the options more valuable if the stock price went up.
By the time the backdating investigations were winding down in 2008, Fagel’s team had sued dozens of executives including Apple’s former chief financial officer and former general counsel. (They later settled with the SEC.)
Fagel left in 2013, and later joined a private law firm before going into teaching at Stanford Law School. Dicke left the SEC in 2014 and also went into private practice as a partner at Fenwick & West, the prominent Silicon Valley law firm.
Fagel and Dicke pivoted to private practice as the crypto market was expanding. Both lawyers ended up taking on clients who were dabbling in the fledgling industry.
Fagel said his crypto-related work involved mainly providing guidance to companies that were venturing into an area that he knew was being scrutinized by the SEC.
“I assumed that the SEC at some point was going to figure this out and bring cases so the counseling efforts I had were really like, ‘Let’s assume that the SEC will be treating what you’re doing as implicating the securities laws, you know, how do you prepare for that?’ It was more preventative,” said Fagel, who eventually retired from private practice to concentrate on teaching.
Fagel said he was “always a little skeptical” about crypto, which only grew as he became more critical of the way blockchain technology was being pushed “as a means of propagating a new investment.”
On the other hand, Dicke became more involved with companies offering crypto products and services, eventually becoming co-chair of Fenwick & West’s blockchain practice group.
“There’s a lot of really, really cool companies and a lot of interesting technology” in crypto, he said.
John Stark, another SEC veteran who was the founding chief of the agency’s Office of Internet Enforcement, said former SEC attorneys and staff joining the private sector is not unusual. In fact, it can even make sense at times.
“There’s absolutely nothing wrong with that,” he said. “I do see a certain nobility in it because I do think the SEC can be too aggressive. People need a good defense from somebody from the inside.”
But crypto turned out to be a contentious and controversial field in securities law. It has morphed into a heated battlefield for the SEC, including veterans of the federal agency.
Stark, the former SEC internet enforcement chief, who has emerged as one of crypto’s most vocal opponents, has been critical of former SEC lawyers who “buy into the nonsense of blockchain” which he has dismissed as a total scam.
Dicke and Fagel chuckle when Stark’s name and his strong views against crypto come up in the conversation. Dicke said he simply disagrees with his former colleague. “I have a different view than John. Let me put it like that,” he said.
In fact, despite their differences, he and Stark have cordial relations, though they have had pointed public exchanges.
When Dicke was a guest last year on a video panel hosted by Stark, he touted the openness in the crypto industry, especially on Twitter. “John, you may be aware of getting into debates with crypto enthusiasts,” Dicke said. “There’s a real 24/7 cycle out there.”
“What a great point, Mike,” responded Stark, who’s been known for fiery tweets attacking the crypto industry. “I tweeted my views about crypto and NFT’s one day in a thread and the next day I had 3 million impressions and some DM death threats.”
Stark wrapped up the session with more attacks on crypto, saying “I don’t think a Bored Ape with a funny hat and glasses is a sensible investment,” referring to the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT. “I don’t think crypto, whose only use to me seems for more of a greater fool theory, has got any real uses.”
But in a sign of respect for a former SEC comrade, and perhaps as recognition of the murky legal issues surrounding the industry, Stark also said crypto companies need to hire the lawyers on this panel, including Dicke, and “bring in sensible, brilliant people who are experienced and just guide.”
Fagel said he and Dicke are friends, who share other interests beyond securities law. “In addition to being securities lawyers who worked together for many years at the SEC, we share a passion for music.” They recently saw the Grateful Dead tribute band Dark Star Orchestra at the Warfield.
But the two former SEC veterans each see a different future for crypto.
Dicke remained upbeat despite the crypto market crash and the recent scandals. “I see the overall crypto market stabilizing and picking up again,” he said. “I think there are a lot of interesting use cases that aren’t being discussed openly but are being worked on behind the scenes. There’s still a lot of enthusiasm for crypto.”
Fagel was far less optimistic. He said he didn’t exactly agree with Stark’s sweeping view of crypto as a total scam, acknowledging that “blockchain technology may have potential.” But he has serious problems about using it to offer financial products that he thinks should be covered by securities law.
“I do find a lot of it to be ‘the emperor has no clothes’” he added. “What’s being said makes no sense to me as a securities lawyer.”
