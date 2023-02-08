They were the Securities and Exchange Commission duo who took down a major Silicon Valley scam at the dawn of the web revolution, and now they’re duking it out over crypto.

Marc Fagel, the SEC’s former San Francisco regional director, and Michael Dicke, once Fagel’s No. 2 who served as associate director, led the team that exposed the stock options backdating scandal that snagged tech giants including Apple nearly 20 years ago.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

bpimentel@sfexaminer.com

@benpimentel

Tags

You May Also Like