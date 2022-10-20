Cruise Origin in San Francisco mockup

A mock-up of the Cruise Origin turning a corner in San Francisco. The company tells The Examiner its testing human-operated prototypes in The City (Courtesy Cruise/Ayrat A. of Adobe Stock)

The prototype of a driverless car company's boxy autonomous vehicle that prompted San Francisco officials to share concerns with federal regulators has already hit The City's streets.

Cruise told The Examiner in a statement on Wednesday that the human-operated precursor of the Origin — the General Motors-owned company's custom-built autonomous vehicle that's about the size of an SUV — is already driving at night in San Francisco. Cruise first tweeted last Saturday that residents might soon see the prototype driving around.

