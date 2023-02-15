Gary Gensler

SEC Chairman Gary Gensler is suing Ripple, accusing the San Francisco company of failing to register roughly $1.4 billion worth of its XRP cryptocurrency as securities. The case focuses squarely on a critical disagreement between the crypto industry and the SEC.

A legal showdown between the Securities and Exchange Commission and a San Francisco company is now a nerve-wracking waiting game for much of the crypto industry.

A ruling in the battle between the SEC and Ripple, the San Francisco blockchain payments system, is imminent. The decision is expected to have serious consequences for the controversial industry.

