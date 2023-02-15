SEC Chairman Gary Gensler is suing Ripple, accusing the San Francisco company of failing to register roughly $1.4 billion worth of its XRP cryptocurrency as securities. The case focuses squarely on a critical disagreement between the crypto industry and the SEC.
A legal showdown between the Securities and Exchange Commission and a San Francisco company is now a nerve-wracking waiting game for much of the crypto industry.
A ruling in the battle between the SEC and Ripple, the San Francisco blockchain payments system, is imminent. The decision is expected to have serious consequences for the controversial industry.
In December 2020, the SEC sued Ripple, accusing it of failing to register roughly $1.4 billion worth of its XRP cryptocurrency as securities. Ripple uses XRP to run its money transfer network. The case is now in the hands of a U.S. magistrate in New York.
Crypto leaders criticized the SEC action, accusing the agency of "regulation by enforcement"
If the SEC wins, it could disrupt the way U.S. crypto companies operate based on the federal agency’s argument that most of the products they are selling should be subject to strict reporting and registration rules that apply to securities.
If Ripple wins, it would be a major victory for crypto — and a big blow to the SEC under Chair Gary Gensler.
“The Ripple outcome will set the direction and tone for how the U.S. regulates crypto moving forward,” analyst Rebecca Wettemann, a principal at Valoir, told The Examiner.
The case focuses squarely on a critical disagreement between the crypto industry and the SEC.
Crypto companies argue that they are building a transparent, decentralized financial ecosystem using blockchain technology that uses cryptocurrencies to store and transfer value.
The SEC says most cryptocurrencies should be regulated as securities, arguing that these are essentially investment contracts that promise a financial return to customers.
That means crypto companies would have to disclose detailed information about the cryptocurrencies and other assets they are offering to consumers and investors — similar to the reporting requirements of publicly traded companies.
In its lawsuit, the SEC pointed out that Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, who was named in the suit, had said “repeatedly that he was ‘very long’ XRP, meaning he held a significant position he expected to rise in value, without disclosing his sales of XRP.”
But the SEC has been accused of offering fuzzy and even zero guidance on the subject. The agency has been criticized for not spelling out which cryptocurrencies and digital assets it classifies as securities. Crypto companies complain that Gensler has resorted to “regulation by enforcement” — using threats of legal action and lawsuits — instead of engaging in a dialogue with industry players.
That’s why the Ripple case is so important, said Melody Brue, fintech analyst with Moor Insights & Strategy. She echoed the common complaint that “Gensler is making up rules as he goes in regards to crypto.” That’s why “one of the more significant things that will come out of (the Ripple) decision will be precedent,” she told The Examiner.
Right now, the SEC appears to be setting precedent by going after crypto companies. And the agency appears to have become more aggressive with enforcement actions since the collapse of FTX, the crypto marketplace which suddenly filed for bankruptcy in November and triggered a major industry scandal. The FTX crash amplified perceptions of crypto as an industry rife with corruption and fraud.
In a major move last week, the SEC announced that Kraken, a San Francisco crypto marketplace, had agreed to a $30 million settlement and to end staking services for U.S. customers. Staking is the widely-used crypto system in which investors lock up or stake their crypto tokens on a specific blockchain so it can be used to validate data on the platform. Clients earn more tokens in return.
It’s a popular system in crypto that gives digital asset holders the ability to earn “passive income.” But the SEC said it was inherently risky for consumers and broke securities laws. Kraken “neither admitted nor denied” the SEC’s allegations and insisted that staking will still be available to non-U.S. clients.
The future of the SEC’s enforcement offensive will likely depend on how the agency’s lawsuit against Ripple is decided.
“What happens with Ripple may change how many cases are brought” against other U.S. crypto companies, said Marc Fagel, former San Francisco regional director of the SEC. “There’s a wild card right now because of Ripple.”
Garlinghouse, Ripple’s CEO, has said that the company will leave the U.S. if they lose the case. “We still have an immense business to build,” he said in an interview last year. “Why do it in a regulatory jurisdiction that’s not going to be friendly towards us?”
In fact, Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, another San Francisco crypto powerhouse, recently warned that SEC enforcement actions, like the one that forced Kraken into a settlement, “encourages companies to operate offshore, which is what happened with FTX.”
The stakes in the SEC-Ripple legal brawl are so high that the dispute has become nasty and even personal. This is particularly true on Crypto Twitter, the segment of the social network dominated by crypto industry leaders and enthusiasts known for vibrant, though sometimes unruly, exchanges.
Last week, Stuart Alderoty, Ripple’s chief legal officer, who has played a high-profile role in the company’s battle with the SEC, tweeted a photo of the spy balloon shot down by the U.S. military, quipping, “Just released photo of SEC’s misguided case following two years of Ripple’s relentless defense.”
“Crypto Twitter is funny, isn’t it — part smack talking but also does seem to serve a purpose of crypto companies forming informal alliances, with each other as well as customers, and getting people to rally behind something,” Brue said.
But the SEC’s legal battle with Ripple has also underscored the complexities of the debate over how to classify and regulate cryptocurrencies and digital assets.
“It shows the need for a new mindset — and new forward-looking regulations — that reflect the current realities and potential future of crypto,” Wettemann said. “A lack of understanding by many about what crypto actually is and how it works is clouding the picture.”
She added: “Unfortunately for the SEC, the old ‘pornography rule’ — I know it when I see it — doesn’t work very well when it comes to modern litigation of crypto given current securities regulations.”