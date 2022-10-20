Office buildings loom over a mostly empty Front Street in the Financial District in March 2021. The City's chief economist says it's still unclear how office vacancies will impact property tax revenue. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)
It's too early to quantify what San Francisco's increasing downtown office vacancies mean for its property tax revenue, according to The City's top economist.
San Francisco Chief Economist Ted Egan wrote in a Wednesday memo to Supervisor Catherine Stefani that the Controller's Office is still developing a model that would quantify the risk to property taxes if the market values of office buildings drop. The model is still under review.
But Egan wrote that "the prevalence of long-term leases," combined with the "cushioning effect" of a 44-year-old state law capping property taxes' annual increases, should be "mitigating factors" against any potential declines in revenue in the short term.
Nearly a quarter of San Francisco's offices were vacant in the third quarter of this year, according to JLL, as many employees of companies in The City continue to work from home for at least a few days a week nearly three years after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The majority of vacancies are no longer from companies looking to sublease their spaces downtown, but from leases ending without renewal or being broken. That's only a recent phenomenon, however, which means any fiscal impacts to San Francisco won't be immediate.
"The fact that, until mid-2022, most of the city's vacant space is on the sublease market, and still generating rent for the building owners, is an indication of the lag between a downturn in office demand, and a downturn in property tax," Egan wrote in the letter.
California voters enacted Proposition 13 in 1978, which limited the annual increases in a property's assessed value to 2% unless it is sold. Egan noted that, for decades, most properties have been assessed below market value, which in turn "effectively cushions" San Francisco's "property tax base from downturns in property markets, at the cost of reduced growth in property tax revenue during periods of strong economic growth."
Egan wrote to Stefani as The City's leaders continue to lament the pace of workers returning to commercial offices, which the assessor's office has said accounts for nearly a fifth of all assessed property value in San Francisco.
Although San Francisco Mayor London Breed admitted to Bloomberg in an interview on Monday that the "whole work-from-home thing is here to stay," she criticized tech companies like Salesforce for having flexible work policies and told the outlet she hopes to lure businesses in other fields to The City's vacant buildings.
Projections Egan cited showed that San Francisco's vacancy rate might not be at its highest point yet, with JLL's pessimistic model forecasting that 30.8% of The City's downtown office space could be vacant at the end of next year.
Egan noted that forecasts of occupancies, as well as those of rents, in the San Francisco office market should be considered "highly speculative" amid a "historically new" shift to hybrid working. He noted it remains to be seen whether office rents and vacancies are "permanently" impacted from the change.
The bigger risk in the short and medium term? Rising interest rates, which Egan said are impacting property values "in ways that have not been seen in more than" 10 years.