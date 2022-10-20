Empty downtown street

Office buildings loom over a mostly empty Front Street in the Financial District in March 2021. The City's chief economist says it's still unclear how office vacancies will impact property tax revenue. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)

It's too early to quantify what San Francisco's increasing downtown office vacancies mean for its property tax revenue, according to The City's top economist.

San Francisco Chief Economist Ted Egan wrote in a Wednesday memo to Supervisor Catherine Stefani that the Controller's Office is still developing a model that would quantify the risk to property taxes if the market values of office buildings drop. The model is still under review.

