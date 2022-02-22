Contested Hayes Valley parcel used for outdoor films instead of affordable housing

The LuxFit outdoor gym and Proxy Walk-In Theater at Parcel K on Octavia Street on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. In 2000, The City designated Parcel K for affordable housing; 22 years later, it remains a commercial lease area. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

By Natalie Mead

Special to The Examiner

It’s been over 20 years since the City of San Francisco earmarked the land underneath Smitten Ice Cream and Ritual Coffee Roasters in Hayes Valley for affordable housing. “Parcel K,” as it’s known to government bureaucrats, is between Hayes and Linden Streets on Octavia Boulevard, a piece of San Francisco earth that was liberated by the removal of the Central Freeway north of Market Street damaged by the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake.

In 2000, Parcel K and six other parcels vacated by the raised freeway were set aside for affordable housing. But as the actual construction of affordable housing waited on a neighborhood improvement plan — which involved making open space and transit improvements in addition to building both market-rate and affordable housing — the economy took a nosedive. So in 2009, San Francisco sought out temporary tenants for former Central Freeway parcels, including Parcel K, until funds materialized.

Such temporary uses of land are common enough in San Francisco because empty plots tend to draw ire if they languish too long. The former site of a McDonald’s on Haight Street, which The City purchased for affordable housing in 2018, raised contention as it sat vacant and debates raged over its interim use. The City set up a safe sleeping site there for about a year, but it’s now vacant again, and plans for a temporary homeless drop-in center have stalled.

Parcel K is a quarter-acre site that’s large enough for approximately 50 units of affordable housing plus retail space, according to the Mayor’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development (OEWD). Currently, it’s occupied by a for-profit retail project called Proxy owned by architect Douglas Burnham with seven commercial tenants.

Proxy occupies a small asphalt-and-gravel lot directly along Patricia’s Green park with an open-air, modular mall of vendors housed in renovated shipping containers, a plaza (which is rented by a gym during the day) and a movie screen. The plaza hosts free semi-annual film festivals and other events. Proxy also rents an adjacent parcel from The City, which is entirely occupied by the Biergarten restaurant.

Lloyd Silverstein, president of Hayes Valley Merchants Association and owner of Optical Underground, an eyeglass shop located half a block from Proxy, values Proxy’s “natural synergy with Patricia’s Green” and its role as a community space. “I see people out there every day connecting with each other,” Silverstein said. He’s also noticed that Proxy is even more “appreciated and utilized” since the pandemic began and public life largely shifted outdoors.

A three-year plan extends to 12

The original plan was for Proxy to last two or three years. Burnham, its owner and lead architect, supported the temporary nature of the agreement. “In a way it’s perfect for our culture,” Burnham told SFGate in 2009. “Three years is about how long people are really into something. Then it starts to get tired.”

A community farm on another former freeway parcel, funded by a OEWD grant, was ousted to make way for affordable housing in June 2013. But London Breed, who was District 5 Supervisor at the time, pushed a seven-and-a-half-year lease extension for Proxy through the Board of Supervisors that same month.

Conor Johnston, who served on Supervisor Breed’s staff when the Proxy lease was granted the extension, remembers the message from city departments, including the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development (MOHCD), amounting to little more than “it’s really popular, so we want to extend it.”

“It was frustrating, because you know this property has an intended purpose,” said Johnston.

Breed is now mayor, and she manages MOHCD. Proxy remains on Parcel K. A sign alerting people to the ultimate goal for this land is posted along Hayes Street. The sign is a requirement stated in Proxy’s lease, but after so many years, it’s weathered beyond legibility.

Meanwhile, a beloved temporary park in the Sunset, which also features shipping containers, announced plans to move out in January so that affordable housing for teachers can be built on the SFUSD-owned land. The park, which launched in May 2016, will have used the land for only five years.

Proxy’s initial rental fee for Parcel K was $5,000 per month, and yearly percentage increases mean that Burnham now pays $7,700 per month in rent to The City. The company likely collects twice that in rent receipts, but after Burham pays for insurance and donates funds for the community events, his profit is likely small.

“We have seen our tenure there as almost a gift to The City,” said Burnham. “It’s not a big money-making endeavor for us; it’s basically a pass through … The business plan of Proxy is really encouraging microenterprise, and the money that we make, if we make any money from pop-ups in the plaza, goes to fund our film festivals.”

Burnham acknowledges The City’s housing crisis, and said, “There probably should be housing on Lot K.”

Delays and inadequate funds

Proposition I, passed by voters in 1999, dictates the current $6 million in funds from the rent or sale of former freeway parcels be put toward transportation and other improvements to the Octavia Boulevard area. Affordable housing development, however, isn’t one of the designated uses for this money.

So Proxy’s rent doesn’t support Parcel K’s intended use. And even if The City did reroute Proxy’s lease payments to an affordable housing project on this land, it would take about 400 years for Proxy’s current monthly payments to fund the construction of 50 below-market-rate units. One unit of affordable housing in San Francisco costs nearly three-quarters of a million dollars to build on average.

Mayor Breed’s recently proposed Affordable Homes Now ballot measure, which involved streamlining the approval process for certain affordable housing projects, would have applied to affordable housing on Parcel K. But some Supervisors criticized certain aspects of the proposal, and the Board voted to table it in January.

Jason Henderson, chair of the Hayes Valley Neighborhood Association Transportation & Planning Committee, bemoans that Proxy has delayed affordable housing in his neighborhood.

“If we’re just going to say, ‘Oh, we can build affordable housing somewhere else, but we need to keep Proxy as our playground,’ the optics of that are horrible,” Henderson told me.

The debate in Hayes Valley boiled over in 2019, when The City drafted a request for proposals for Parcel K — the first step in the long affordable housing development process.

Ben Zotto, a Hayes Valley resident who was on the Hayes Valley Neighborhood Association board at the time, published a Medium post in support of making Proxy a permanent fixture. He also circulated a survey about Proxy around the neighborhood under the auspices of the HVNA. Zotto said the responses to the survey indicated an “overwhelmingly negative” response to getting rid of Proxy.

But Henderson decried Zotto’s survey, saying in an email that it was “misleading” and “not coming from HVNA,” adding, “Let’s not pit affordable housing against open space.”

The City continues to do just that. Mayor Breed’s administration abandoned the request for proposals, purportedly because of the pandemic, and by August 2020 OEWD seemed to have backed away from affordable housing on Parcel K entirely.

In a August 17, 2020 meeting of the community board that oversees the former freeway parcels, Theodore Conrad from OEWD ignored the committee’s support of developing affordable housing on Parcel K, saying that “community members have expressed a preference for keeping parts or all of Parcel K … as an open space/recreational/retail use.” When committee members voiced support of affordable housing on Parcel K, Conrad mentioned a lack of funding for it, then proceeded to discuss other unfunded projects on other former freeway parcels.

Henderson was at this meeting and said The City’s approach “smacked of ignoring all the past two to three years of city agencies ‘reflecting’ about social equity.”

A permanent ‘placeholder’ in the pipeline?

Today, Parcel K is the only former Central Freeway parcel that’s earmarked for affordable housing with no affordable housing on it. (A parcel that’s smaller than Parcel K at 78 Haight Street has a project starting soon for 63 units, and all other parcels have completed affordable housing.) Lydia Ely, deputy director of housing at the Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development, said there’s a “placeholder” in the affordable housing pipeline, but no funding identified and no target date.

As the political jockeying continues, Proxy bears the consequences. Proxy’s lease has been month-to-month for over a year, pending approval of another extension by the Board of Supervisors. But District 5 Supervisor Dean Preston said in a recent statement that he’s “insisting that any extension of interim use [of Parcel K] be tied to a concrete timeline for affordable housing.”

”We have plans to do some upgrades to the site if we get a lease extension approved,” Burnham said of the delay on the renewal. “But we won’t do those improvements if the lease remains month-to-month.”

In spite of this, some in Hayes Valley still hold out for the best of both worlds: more affordable housing and outdoor community spaces.

Henderson argued, “There are creative things to do. I think we should sit down and have a planning charrette with affordable housing at the center … Let’s use our imagination.”

But after 20 years of The City shoving Parcel K under the rug, creativity and imagination may be too much to ask.

Natalie Mead is a freelance journalist who lives in Bernal Heights.