The world’s top scientists are warning, once again, that humanity is teetering dangerously close to tipping the planet into a new and less hospitable reality – one where extreme weather will dictate and disrupt life across the globe.
The new report this month from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, a scientific body assembled by the United Nations, makes clear that humanity’s burning of fossil fuels has already caused the planet to warm 1.1 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, or about 2 degrees Fahrenheit.
Now, there’s only a decade left to turn this ship around.
“The climate time bomb is ticking,” said António Guterres, UN Secretary General, noting that concentrations of carbon dioxide are at their highest in at least 2 million years. “Our world needs climate action on all fronts -- everything, everywhere, all at once,” he said.
Global greenhouse gas emissions have continued to increase due to unsustainable energy and land use and our hard-to-shake consumption and production habits, scientists said. This has already caused more frequent and intense extreme weather events threatening the lives of people, plants and animals across the globe.
In California, that has meant seesawing between periods of extreme wet and dry – a trend we saw this winter as a battering of wet weather has soaked the parched state, causing widespread flooding, landslides and power outages. But the state is also suffering from long periods of aridity, fueling worsening wildfires, accompanied by more intense heatwaves and rising seas.
A child born now is likely to suffer several times as many extreme weather events in their life as their grandparents did, the report notes.
Still, amid the impending doom in the latest report, some scientists remain optimistic about the future. The Examiner sat down with Patrick Gonzalez, a climate change scientist and forest ecologist at UC Berkeley, who has worked on four previous IPCC reports. Here is his case for climate optimism.
This interview has been edited for clarity and concision.
The latest report from the IPCC presents a pretty dire picture of the state of the planet. So how are you feeling now that this final report of the series has been published?
I am optimistic; (it’s) science-based optimism. The IPCC results validate this.
Now, of course, the challenge is substantial. The Intergovernmental Panel reports show that avoiding the most severe consequences of climate change requires us to cut carbon pollution in half by 2030. And to zero by 2050. And every gram of carbon pollution heats the world a little more, pushing us closer to the limit.
But the recent report has assessed the evidence and concluded that the needed carbon solutions are available now, they're cost-effective, and we are able to cut carbon pollution enough to avoid the most extreme heating of climate change.
The report shows that solving this will require immediate action in the next decade. But we’re in this tense geopolitical moment, given the war in Ukraine and the Biden administration’s recent approval of a drilling project in Alaska. So how are you thinking about all of these things happening at once?
Climate change solutions are long-term. And obviously, the short-term news can sometimes pull us in the opposite direction. But looking at long-term trends, recent progress on carbon pollution around the world offers hope for the future.
From 2000 to 2021, the world quadrupled its renewable energy capacity. So adding solar, wind and other renewable energy – equivalent to 6,500 coal plants.
With all this renewable energy, the European Union cut carbon pollution by 24% in 1990. And in the U.S., renewable energy exceeded coal in 2019 for the first time since the 1800s. The U.S. has cut carbon pollution by up to 13% since 2005. So again, recent progress on carbon solutions around the world offers hope for the future.
California is often said to be on the frontlines of a changing climate. We are facing unprecedented storms, drought, sea level rise and worsening wildfires, to name a few. How are you thinking about both the global and local impacts of climate change?
Climate change is global and it’s local. … But California is a leader. California has cut carbon pollution by 11% from 2000 to 2019 – even as the state population increased by 17% and economic production increased by 63%.
So we've cut carbon pollution at the same time as our state population and economic activity increased. And we did this by becoming more efficient. California is powering the future with solar, wind, energy efficiency, public transit, and other sustainable solutions.
You said climate change is global and local and requires political will and individual action. How are you thinking about your role as part of the solution?
You and I can take action on climate change by walking, biking and taking public transit. Published research shows that this can cut your transportation carbon pollution by up to 99%.
If all the cars and light trucks in the United States were a separate country, they’d be the eighth biggest carbon polluter in the world. I live a car-free life myself by walking and biking and taking BART and AC transit, and I encourage everybody to do the same.
That seems so simple. How big of an impact can this have?
Global adoption of bicycle riding … could cut the carbon pollution from cars equivalent to all the emissions from Germany. That's a lot of emissions from simple practice. And a healthy practice.
Another individual action that can be meaningful is adopting a plant-rich, meat-free diet. Livestock and feed production generate substantial amounts of methane, a very damaging greenhouse gas. Global adoption of a plant-rich tree diet could cut global greenhouse gas emissions by 40%. Remember, the goal is to cut emissions in half by 2030 and to zero by 2050. And the adoption of a plant-rich, meat-free diet will get us 40% of the way.
In 2016, the world pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century with the Paris Agreement. And as you said, we need to get to net zero by mid-century. But still, only some have followed through on these pledges. Are we doing enough to get to where we need to go?
In the Paris Agreement, all 194 nations in the world agreed to cut carbon pollution. Every country has submitted its plan. If all of those were fully enacted, the scientific analysis shows that we could limit heating to 1.8 degrees Celsius, or about 3 degrees Fahrenheit, where our goal is somewhere between 1.5 and two degrees to avoid the most drastic impacts.
Regrettably, of course, not all of the policies have been adopted and are not under implementation.
So the level with current policies right now is about 2.8 degrees Celsius. That's about 5 degrees Fahrenheit. So we're moving in the right direction. And avoiding the most drastic impacts requires even more sustained political commitment and individual actions.
You’ve served on the IPCC for several years and authored four reports. How does this year’s assessment compare to the others you've worked on?
The science is much stronger and more refined. Regrettably, it has identified major risks. Yet what also has changed is the progress we've made on carbon solutions. When I first started working on the IPCC, and for a while, the world was on the path of the highest emission scenario. But we've been bending the path down, towards the middle. Through my time in the IPCC, we've been consistently moving in the right direction.