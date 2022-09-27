Starting next year, postings for the vast majority of job postings in San Francisco and across the state must include salary information.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday signed Senate Bill 1162, Santa Barbara Sen. Monique Limόn’s legislation that requires companies with at least 15 employees to list a salary or hourly wage range for each job listing.
Supporters of the bill and pay equity advocates have argued that salary transparency can help eliminate pay gaps.
"California has the strongest equal pay laws in the nation, but we're not letting up on our work to ensure all women in our state are paid their due and treated equally in all spheres of life," Newsom said in a statement on Tuesday.
Although the vast majority of employers in the state – about 86% of California’s 1.2 million firms – have fewer than 10 employees, more than 76% of California employees worked for companies with at least 20 workers in the third quarter of last year, according to the state’s most recent employment data. The same was true for almost 75% of workers in San Francisco and San Mateo counties.
Under updates to the California Equal Pay Act that became law in 2018, employers only had to provide salary ranges when applicants asked following an initial interview. Now, affected companies must include those ranges in all postings beginning on Jan. 1, 2023.
Colorado is the only state currently requiring employers to list salaries in job postings, and Washington will start next year. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has similar legislation on her desk awaiting signature, while New York City will require salary ranges on all job postings beginning in November.
Limόn's bill, which passed the California State Assembly with 54 of 80 votes and the Senate with 31 of 40 votes, also extends required reports of pay data from firms with 100 or more employees to include workers contracted through outside companies. Those employers must also provide data of the median gender and racial pay gaps within their companies.
