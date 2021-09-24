Why LaMonte Wade Jr. should play every day … next year

By Chris Haft
The Giants will never know how productive LaMonte Wade Jr. can truly be until they allow him to test his
skills against left-handed pitching.
Now’s not the time for such experimentation. Playing deep into October is the Giants’ immediate goal.
For now, that means starting the left-handed Wade against right-handed pitchers and benching
him against lefties. And it cannot be denied that much of the team’s spectacular success can be
attributed to manager Gabe Kapler’s steady platooning.
But everybody can agree — right, everybody? — that Wade’s hitting in general, and ninth-inning feats
specifically, have earned him a chance to compete for an everyday role. He has ample room for
improvement. He’s batting .114 (4-for-35) this season off lefties, compared with .288 (79-for-274) against
righties.
The surest off-season bet is that Wade will spend much of his winter at his old school, the University of
Maryland, swinging against every left-handed batting practice pitcher he can find and taking hundreds —
make that thousands — of hacks at pitching machines that simulate a left-hander’s delivery.
Moreover, Wade deserves the opportunity. San Francisco owned a .647 winning percentage, based on
its 99-54 record, through Thursday. That winning percentage climbs to .733 (55-20) when Wade starts.
Sticking with the status quo for 2022 is an option. It also might not be possible. Even the best teams
must rebuild their bullpens, fill an opening or two in the starting rotation and reshuffle the lineup to some
degree. As blasphemous as this sounds, the Giants can’t be certain that Brandon Belt, Brandon
Crawford and Buster Posey will replicate their excellent 2021 seasons. Besides, what if they don’t re-sign
Kevin Gausman or Kris Bryant?
Winning 100-plus games no longer affords a ballclub the security it once did. Consider the immediate
aftermath of the Giants’ most recent 100-win squads in 1993 and 2003. The ‘94 team reversed an 8-19
June with a 19-8 July, but they were still 55-60 overall when a nonsensical work stoppage ended the
season in early August. The ‘04 club needed a 26-12 surge beginning Aug. 12 to climb back into
contention before Steve Finley’s game-winning grand slam for the Dodgers on the season’s final
Saturday blunted the comeback.
Should Wade merely approach from the left side what he can do batting right-handed, he could help the
Giants remain competitive for quite a while. His ninth-inning slash line (.600/.619/.900) is astounding.
The Giants owe it to themselves to see how much ability they can coax from Wade, who’ll be 28 next
Opening Day.
In some way, Wade’s fate could be tied to Mike Yastrzemski’s. After thriving against lefties in 2019
(.329/.382/.561) and last season (.284/.385/.612), Yastrzemski has struggled against southpaws this
year (.173/.258/.264). The Giants won’t even begin to consider keeping two players in the lineup with the
same flaw.
Fortunately for Wade, encouraging precedents do exist. No less a figure than Willie McCovey, who
retired in 1980 as the National League’s all-time home run leader among left-handed batters, prompted
skepticism from manager Alvin Dark with his skills, or lack of them, as a left-handed batter confronting
lefty pitchers. McCovey fueled Dark’s doubts by hitting .191 off lefties from 1960-65. Then came gradual
improvement. McCovey posted a .242 batting average against lefties in 1966, held steady in 1967 (.234)
and improved to .253 in 1968. He hit an impressive .293 off lefties in 1969, when he won the NL’s Most
Valuable Player Award.
McCovey batted .248 lifetime off lefties — not remarkable, but solid, particularly given his early troubles.
He hit 100 of his homers off left-handers, enough to push his career total to a Hall of Fame-worthy 521.
All it took was some experience, accented with a dash of confidence.
That same combination should help Wade, if he receives the chance.
