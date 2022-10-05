28388811_web1_092020-SFE-church-church_4

San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone, pictured in 2020, refuses to embrace transparency and accountability on the issue of pedophile priests. 

 Nicholas Chan/Special to The Examiner

If you grew up under the influence of the Catholic Church, you likely know someone who was sexually abused by a priest. In my family, the destruction manifested in the form of a man who, after several years training for the priesthood, returned home and spent the next few decades preying on boys in the Central Valley.

He would eventually die alone, ostracized as a registered sex offender, but his evil lives on in the anguish of the victims he permanently damaged. His name does not appear on any official list of abusive clergy, but I count his horrific crimes as part of what I consider the Catholic Church’s systematic and global campaign of child rape.

Gil Duran is editorial page editor of The Examiner.

@gilduran76