Matt Dorsey

District 6 Supervisor Matt Dorsey won the endorsement of his progressive colleague Aaron Peskin this week.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

It’s election season in San Francisco, so everyone is at least a little angry.

Supervisor Aaron Peskin is drawing the ire of fellow progressives by endorsing his moderate colleague Matt Dorsey for election this November instead of prominent progressive Honey Mahogany in the race for District 6 supervisor.

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

ashanks@sfexaminer.com