Elon Musk spooked advertisers after he took over Twitter, especially after he upended the way the social network kept hate speech and other vile content out.
But veteran San Francisco advertising executive Jef Loeb, creative director of Brainchild Creative, said reports of Twitter’s ad business’ demise are probably exaggerated.
“I think the core strength of Twitter as a communications media is still undiminished,” Loeb told the Examiner. “The question you have to ask is: Is this one of those cases of too big to fail? I think the jury's out on that.”
In an interview with the Examiner, Loeb shared his insights into the Twitter turmoil under Elon Musk and discussed why the beleaguered social platform will likely survive the reported advertiser exodus — unless Musk drives even more users away.
This conversation has been edited for clarity and brevity.
How do you think the Twitter turmoil is affecting the company’s advertising business?
Their advertising revenue is huge. I think the real question is is Twitter’s financial structure at risk because it was losing advertising revenues apparently hand over fist. I have to tell you that Twitter still has 69 million average users per month, or something like that. (That figure refers to the projected number of Twitter Blue users who pay a monthly fee for the special service. Twitter had 217 million users as of the end of 2021.)
It's still enormous. That means for a whole class of advertisers, particularly when you get beyond the big multibillion dollar spenders, and you start getting into smaller organizations, Twitter is still a viable opportunity for them.
They're still going to need to find low-cost-per-impression media and Twitter is that. You have to say to yourself, “Well, is this a little bit like the Facebook boycott?” Big brands started bailing on Facebook, and Facebook skated over it because ultimately, their core advertiser clientele was actually smaller groups. The revenue stream from those smaller groups dwarfed the larger brands.
The issue that advertisers (have focused on) is brand safety. The question is: What kind of brand safety guarantees can Elon provide, particularly when he's demolishing any brand safety standards, any moderation standards within the organization? And that spooks people. There’s no question that totally spooks people.
Twitter doesn't really read it well, either. Twitter put out a notice saying they were bringing up some new content moderation policies that would improve your brand safety in what they call advertising adjacencies.
So I put my mom and pop dry cleaner on Twitter to advertise it, and it doesn't wind up being next to some Nazi hate spewer. That's really brand safety in a nutshell: Am I somehow in proximity with something that it's going to cast a deep shadow over my brand?
Twitter did interestingly enough say, “Well, this will improve the relevance of advertising.” Huh? That's not what content moderation is supposed to do. Brand safety is not increasing relevance. It's decreasing the chances that my brand is going to be seen in tandem with something that's horrific.
Brand safety is really about avoiding the negative PR spin that happens when my positive message for my brand is next to something that is extremely controversial — hate speech or pornography.
And is Twitter’s effort to ensure brand safety working?
I certainly see the reports of hate speech going up on Twitter, which means the incidents of something like that is likely to be a riskier proposition. So you've got that problem. The issue is hard to tell. I don't have any experience of having any of our brands necessarily lining up next to something they feel very badly about being associated with.
So, bottom line, it doesn't look like the turmoil has had a huge impact on Twitter’s advertising business.
I think the core strength of Twitter as a communications media is still undiminished. You saw that their average users (is projected to drop) by about 5%. But it spikes up and down. And part of it is because, like in your business, if it bleeds, it leads.
On Google Trends, I compared things. “Twitter” is outpacing everything else in terms of attention. “Trump” is actually pretty low except when he had made his announcement for president. “Ukraine” is below Trump. “Biden” is kind of in the middle. It's a pretty fun thing to look at because what you find is that Elon’s craziness is driving usage.
How do you see this playing out given the toxicity clearly from Elon himself?
The core strength of the platform, even though it's at risk, does not yet seem to be so substantially diminished that as an advertiser, you’d turn your back on it. Because it retains its viability as a channel.
Over time, how bad can it get? Can he demolish the thing? The question you have to ask is: Is this one of those cases of too big to fail? I think the jury's out on that.
Things can happen very, very quickly in the ephemeral world called online advertising and online marketing.
If I've got $5,000 to spend on marketing, what am I going to do? I cannot afford TV for the most part. I can afford some other kinds of digital. I can afford some level of Facebook. I can't afford cable for sure. I can't afford network TV.
So what do I do to communicate to my customers and stay on their radar screens? I look for cost controllable vehicles where I can establish a relationship with people
Twitter?
Twitter's one of those.
Any insights into the new platforms trying to take Twitter’s place, like Mastodon?
Mastodon made news by hitting 2.5 million average users a month because a lot of people are abandoning Twitter. But 2.5 million versus 69 million average users. You do the math (Laughs.)
One of the reasons why Twitter gets the attention it gets is because journalists rely on Twitter so heavily. So it's on journalists’ radar screens and the attention equation is boosted by the media, who is looking down the hall of mirrors and saying, “Well if this affects me, it must affect everybody.”
What would be a sign that Twitter is really in trouble?
Trendlines declining and declining. If they lose 5% of their user base, and that 5% snowballs to 10% to 15% to 20%. Once the stampede starts, there's no telling where it stops. That's sort of the lesson of technology, isn't it?
It's still the user base that's going to be critical.
Eyeballs drive everything online. We thought that in 1999 and 2000. It turned out to be true 20 years later.