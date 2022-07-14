San Francisco has a love-hate relationship with Whole Foods.
The grocery store chain has been on an expansion spree in The City, opening two new locations in the last year alone and getting ever more San Franciscans hooked on kombucha and artisanal soaps. But Whole Foods’ growth has also fueled criticism about its labor practices and the activities of its parent company, Amazon.
So when it came time to approve The City’s 10th Whole Foods location, hate trumped love.
In November 2020, the Board of Supervisors unanimously voted in favor of an appeal of a Whole Foods at the City Center mall near Geary and Masonic, overruling the Planning Department’s determination that the store would not cause significant environmental impacts. The vote requires Whole Foods to undertake a full environmental impact report, which is just now getting underway.
The net result is that the Whole Foods store, which signed its lease and filed its planning applications in early 2019, likely won’t be open for business until six years later, in mid-2025. The former Best Buy storefront that Whole Foods intends to take over, which has been vacant since 2017, will remain vacant in the interim.
While the appeal that caused the delay is ostensibly on environmental grounds under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), no environmental activists or organizations were involved. Neither were neighbors, who were nearly unanimous in their support for the project. Instead, the appeal, and virtually all of the opposition to the project, came from organized labor.
"We were not opposed just because Amazon Whole Foods is a nonunion grocer. We were opposed because they wanted to bypass a public vetting process that everyone else has to go through,” said Jim Araby, a spokesperson for United Food and Commercial Workers Local 5, which filed the appeal. “Amazon has structured Whole Foods to be another node in their delivery center. So we think it's disingenuous to say that this is just another grocery store, given that there'll be a lot more trips coming in and out of that area that's already highly impacted by traffic.”
But for Chris Carr, an environmental attorney for the firm Paul Hastings in San Francisco, the Whole Foods saga represents “an all too familiar scenario.” “For most people in California, the connection between a labor dispute and environmental impacts isn't readily apparent,” he said. “You have here a situation where CEQA is being weaponized to try to deal with a dispute and concerns that are really unrelated to environmental impacts.”
In its appeal, UFCW Local 5 argued that the cars and trucks visiting the Whole Foods store each day constitute a significant environmental impact that needs to be studied and mitigated in a full environmental impact report under CEQA. The 23 trucks and 5,000 to 10,000 cars estimated to visit the store each day could have a significant adverse impact on air quality, they argued.
The Planning Department disagreed. In its analysis, the department found that the car and truck emissions generated by the project would not rise to levels considered significant by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. Planning also found that the impacts on transit, traffic and emergency vehicles wouldn’t be significant according to the standard metrics The City uses.
As such, Planning determined that the project qualifies for a “common sense exemption” to CEQA, meaning it would not require an environmental review.
For members of the public in opposition to the project at the Nov. 17, 2020, appeal hearing, these environmental questions were not the main subject of interest. All but two public commenters who spoke out against the project were affiliated with organized labor groups, and most of their criticisms were related to labor practices at Whole Foods, which is one of few nonunionized grocery store chains in San Francisco.
“Amazon is not a fit for San Francisco, a progressive town, a union town,” Tony Vargas, one of the appellants and a member of UFCW Local 5, said at the hearing. “A company that does not stand by its employees in regard to COVID-19 health and safety precautions, who doesn’t provide livable wages or good health care should not be allowed to do business in our town.”
The callers in favor of the Whole Foods, who outnumbered opponents 3-to-1, weren’t particularly interested in the project’s environmental impacts either. They talked about how the store would ease crowding and congestion around the nearby Trader Joe’s on Masonic and the closest Whole Foods on Franklin; the benefits of 200 new jobs coming to the community, including 60 through a local hire program; and the convenience of having a new grocery store in walking distance of the Kaiser hospital complex. (Whole Foods did not respond to a request for comment.)
But, in a preview of their delay of the apartment tower on Stevenson Street the following year, the Supervisors were unconvinced by the Planning Department’s work. The rub, it turned out, was the common sense exemption from CEQA. Reading from prepared remarks, Supervisor Catherine Stefani, whose district at the time encompassed the site, said, “Under CEQA law, a common sense exemption can only be used when it can be seen with certainty, and we’re talking certainty, that a project will not have an impact. We are bound by CEQA law.” The rest of the Board followed her in upholding the appeal and requiring the project to do a full environmental impact report.
From a strictly legal perspective, Stefani and the rest of the Board were probably right.
“If you just think of it based on the plain language … it would make sense to allow this grocery store supported by the community. Unfortunately, how CEQA thinks about the common sense exemption is not in the communal plain language way,” said Erin Poppler, an environmental attorney with the firm Edlin Gallagher Huie and Blum in San Francisco. “It comes back to having to show that there's no possibility that this grocery is going to have a significant effect on the environment.”
Poppler and Carr both highlighted the importance of CEQA for protecting the environment, but said that circumstances like this demonstrate that the law needs reform. So far, those reforms have proven elusive, with the state Legislature only willing to approve narrow exemptions to the law in response to situations like the environmental lawsuit that nearly caused UC Berkeley to rescind the applications of thousands of admitted students.
Besides environmental groups, many powerful interest groups in Sacramento have come to rely on CEQA to gain leverage on development projects, including labor groups, neighborhood associations and rival companies hoping to stave off competition, Carr said.
The Whole Foods saga could represent a new CEQA side-effect, exacerbating the plight of cities plagued by retail vacancies, according to Carr. “This type of situation presents a real challenge for urban areas that have suffered through a bad economy,” he said, “if this is the paradigm for any proposed development where you're trying to bring the neighborhood back to life or provide what could be viewed as essential services.”