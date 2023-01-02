encampment

A homeless encampment stretches along Quesada Avenue near Crisp Road in The City’s Bayview district in September.

 Craig Lee, The Examiner

When Magistrate Judge Donna Ryu justified her ruling that curtailed San Francisco’s homeless sweeps, she pointed to a city more than 600 miles away.

Boise, Idaho, became the epicenter of debate over U.S. cities’ response

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

ashanks@sfexaminer.com

Tags

You May Also Like