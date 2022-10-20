Baby Burden
Olivia Wise/The Examiner

Unless your income is among the highest in San Francisco, or even among the lowest, finding and affording child care may be just wishful thinking.

Nearly 60% of San Francisco children live in families that struggle to afford child care, which can run up to $4,000 per month for a family with two kids between the ages 0 to 5, according to estimates from the Insight Center, an economic research and advocacy organization.

Maria Jandres and her son, Eduardo Jandres, 6, in 1st grade at Sherman Elementary School with their dog, Sugar

Maria Antonieta Jandres takes her son, Eduardo, to his first grade class at Sherman Elementary School. She was able to navigate the tricky child-care process and graduate from San Francisco State University. 

Place a free digital obituary

We provide a free service for you to honor your loved ones. Click below to get started.

sjohnson@sfexaminer.com