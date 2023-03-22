28375885_web1_220321-SFE-CRYPTO_1

A White House report says crypto assets are essentially useless and dangerous.

In a significant twist, the Biden Administration has essentially declared crypto useless and dangerous, strongly suggesting that the controversial industry is nothing more than a Ponzi scheme.

The White House argued in a new report that many crypto assets “have no fundamental value,” and that the $1 trillion industry can cause serious harm to consumers and the financial system.

