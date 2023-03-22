In a significant twist, the Biden Administration has essentially declared crypto useless and dangerous, strongly suggesting that the controversial industry is nothing more than a Ponzi scheme.
The White House argued in a new report that many crypto assets “have no fundamental value,” and that the $1 trillion industry can cause serious harm to consumers and the financial system.
“Their innovation has been mostly about creating artificial scarcity in order to support crypto assets’ prices,” the report said. “Because they are very volatile, crypto assets can be used for speculation, an investment strategy that seeks to make a profit from short-run trading. One reason many crypto assets are highly volatile is that many of them do not have a fundamental value.”
What makes the report striking is that it comes a year after President Biden issued an executive order that acknowledged the importance of understanding the crypto industry. Kristin Smith, executive director of the Blockchain Association, a major crypto lobbying organization, had called the 2022 executive order “a major milestone for the crypto industry,” which it hoped would lead to greater acceptance of blockchain and crypto technologies.
That hope appeared to have been quashed by the new Biden Administration report which Smith called “disappointing.”
“While other countries are increasingly receptive to the burgeoning crypto industry, some in government appear increasingly allergic to its promise, sending companies and innovators offshore,” she said in a statement.
Smith was echoing the view that lack of government engagement with the crypto industry was driving many crypto companies to move their operations overseas.
“Crypto is here for good, promising a safer and sounder financial system and a consumer-centric internet,” Smith said. “We urge the Biden administration to consider how it will be remembered: as a leader of profound innovation or a roadblock to a global tech revolution.”
Diogo Monica, co-founder of Anchorage Digital, a San Francisco crypto custody and management startup, which is the first federally chartered crypto bank, expressed hope that there will be "further cooperation ahead to help bring crypto (and its benefits) into the regulatory perimeter.”
“Tens of millions of people worldwide see the fundamental value of digital assets,” he told The Examiner.
But the crypto market has also taken a huge hit over the past year as the industry reeled from a severe downturn that wiped out about $2 trillion of market valuation and a series of major scandals.
Crypto industry critic Kelvin Low, a law professor at the National University of Singapore, called the report “a more than fair assessment of crypto asset promises compared to delivery.”
“What one realizes quite quickly if one digs into crypto markets is the naiveté of many of the participants of market realities,” he told The Examiner.
One of these realities is the way crypto has been used by fraudsters and criminal organizations which is why regulation based on robust disclosure requirements is important, the White House report said.
“This lack of disclosure prevents investors from recognizing that most crypto assets have no fundamental value,” the report said. “For example, many fraudsters develop intricate and professional-looking websites that purport to offer investors an exciting, high-return investment opportunity. When a victim gives crypto assets to the criminal to invest, the criminal can simply abscond with the funds.”
The crypto industry has touted blockchain technology as a way to build a more efficient and reliable financial ecosystem based on a decentralized ecosystem. The White House report acknowledged that these new technologies offer “a clever solution for the problem of how to execute transactions without a trusted authority,” but argued that “crypto assets currently do not offer widespread economic benefits.”
“They are largely speculative investment vehicles” that are “too risky at present to function as payment instruments or to expand financial inclusion,” the report said.