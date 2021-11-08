Where’s Gavin Newsom been? At Getty heiress’s wedding

Vogue and others report that the governor, out of sight for a few days, was at Ivy Getty’s SF City Hall nuptials on Saturday

The Twitter-sphere, The Daily Mail, and even The Sacramento Bee were looking everywhere for Gavin Newsom on Monday after the California governor canceled events and ducked out of sight for a few days.

Did he have COVID or a reaction to his recent booster shot? Nope. Newsom was at the Ivy Getty wedding on Saturday at City Hall, a guest and two media outlets say.

Getty is a billionaire oil heiress and great-granddaughter of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi officiated the 500-person wedding under the grand rotunda of the closed City Hall.

Newsom strolled in almost late with first partner Jen Siebel Newsom, “very relaxed, happy to see old friends, shaking hands, exchanging hugs,” a wedding guest told The Examiner. Afterward, Vogue wrote, “Guests then piled into black cars and shuttles headed for the Getty Mansion” in the wealthy Pacific Heights neighborhood. The guest said the governor and first partner did not follow the wedding party there.

News media has been feverishly searching for the governor.

“Newsom’s last held a public event on Oct. 27, when he received a vaccine booster at an Oakland clinic,” The Sacramento Bee reported Monday. The Daily Mail, a UK news outlet heavy on gossip – and one of the best-read news sites in the world – splashed in a headline Monday that Newsom “disappeared from public view for 12 DAYS after citing ‘family obligations’.” On Twitter, many speculated that Newsom either had COVID or was very ill from side-effects of the booster shot.

The wedding guest, who asked not to be named, said the governor appeared healthy, and showed no signs of illness. He and the first partner sat next to San Francisco Mayor London Breed at the 500-person wedding, the guest said.

Newsom received media backlash a year ago over a birthday party he attended at Yountville’s swanky French Laundry restaurant while COVID-19 restrictions were still in place.

