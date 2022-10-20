San Francisco medical assistant draws COVID-19 vaccine shot

Medical assistant Julrry Vaconcha draws a shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the South of Market Health Center on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. More than six weeks since the COVID-19 bivalent booster rollout began, San Francisco is once again among the state's leaders at getting shots in arms. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

More than six weeks since the COVID-19 bivalent booster rollout began, San Francisco is once again among the state's leaders at getting shots in arms.

About 16.5% of San Franciscans who are at least 12 years old had received their bivalent booster as of Tuesday, according to data the California Department of Public Health shared with The Examiner on Wednesday. Only Marin County (16.9%) had a higher share of residents receiving the new booster.

