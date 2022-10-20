Medical assistant Julrry Vaconcha draws a shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the South of Market Health Center on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. More than six weeks since the COVID-19 bivalent booster rollout began, San Francisco is once again among the state's leaders at getting shots in arms. (Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner)
More than six weeks since the COVID-19 bivalent booster rollout began, San Francisco is once again among the state's leaders at getting shots in arms.
About 16.5% of San Franciscans who are at least 12 years old had received their bivalent booster as of Tuesday, according to data the California Department of Public Health shared with The Examiner on Wednesday. Only Marin County (16.9%) had a higher share of residents receiving the new booster.
The state said the percentages didn't include children aged 5-11, whom federal public health officials authorized to receive the new doses last week.
Overall, 13.7% of Bay Area residents had received their bivalent booster as of Tuesday. In all nine Bay Area counties, at least 10% of residents had gotten theirs.
Those rates are higher than the state as a whole. Overall, 9.6% of Californians aged 12 and older were boosted with a bivalent dose as of Tuesday.
The reasons for the backlog are murky, but one is a staffing crisis
Earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its definition of what it means to be "up to date" on COVID-19 vaccinations. Now, Americans are updated if they've completed their primary series and received a CDC-recommended booster. The bivalent doses are currently the only ones the agency recommends.
Although the Bay Area's booster pace compares favorably to the rest of the country, public health officials are not satisfied with adoption of the bivalent doses. Dr. Sara Cody, the health officer in Santa Clara County and the first in the country to issue shelter in place orders during the earliest days of the coronavirus pandemic, said in a briefing this week that it has been a "very slow and sluggish uptake of these boosters."
More than 69% of residents in all nine Bay Area counties had completed their primary series, including 84.5% of San Franciscans, as of last Thursday. The City also led the way with 75.7% of residents completing their primary series and receiving a booster dose of any kind.
But awareness of the new boosters has been considerably lower than that of previous iterations of the coronavirus vaccines.
Polling from the Kaiser Family Foundation last month showed that about half of American adults had heard "a little" or "nothing at all" about the updated shots, while about 40% said they weren't sure if the updated doses were for them.
"I want to address a question head-on, and that question is, 'Do I really need this bivalent booster?'" Cody said on Monday. "And to cut to the conclusion, yes, you do. You need your bivalent booster."
