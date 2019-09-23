Wheelchair user hospitalized after Market Street fight

Police responded to a fight between two men on Market Street Monday afternoon, arresting one and sending the other to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the altercation is still under investigation, according to the San Francisco Police Department, but the man sent to the hospital was struck in the face by an unknown object wielded by the other man, causing a cut.

A friend of the man sent to the hospital alleged the incident wasn’t a fight at all, but an assault. Joshua Waldrop, who works in the Transitional Work Experience program through Veteran’s Affairs, said the victim is a fellow veteran who receives care at the same clinic he does.

Waldrop said the man taken into custody struck his friend in the face with a bottle after being denied a cigarette, even though his friend didn’t have any cigarettes.

“He’s a good guy,” Waldrop said. “If he had it, he would have given it to him.”

The man taken to the hospital was on oxygen and using a motorized wheelchair at the time of the attack. He was on oxygen due to heart surgery he had last month, Waldrop said.

After police and the ambulance dispersed, Waldrop cleaned his friend’s blood from the motorized wheelchair, which he said he would hold onto until his friend is released from the hospital.