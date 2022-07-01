What’s your favorite San Francisco movie? There’s plenty to choose from, dating back to the very first one, appropriately titled “The Fog” and shot here in 1923.
Since then, we’ve had old-time classics like “The Maltese Falcon” and “Vertigo,” “Pal Joey” and “The Birds.” Mid-century gems like “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?” and “The Graduate.” And modern favorites like “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “The Game” and the greatest Muni film ever made, “The Last Black Man in San Francisco.” For car chases, Steve McQueen’s “Bullitt” stands alone.
They’re all on my list, along with some goofier picks like “High Anxiety” and “Dirty Harry.” And “Milk” should be on everyone’s list.
But my all-time favorite is the relatively obscure “What’s Up, Doc?,” starring Barbra Streisand and Ryan O’Neal and directed by Peter Bogdanovich. Released in 1972, it’s a slapstick comedy cum love story that shoots all around a San Francisco long gone. My favorite scene involves the two stars, with Streisand driving O’Neal on the front end of a delivery bicycle. She loses control and tortures two workers carrying a plate glass window across the street. Then it’s on to Chinatown, where they barrel through a traditional parade.
“I can’t see!” yells Streisand. O’Neal deadpans back: “Well, there’s not much to see, actually. We’re inside a Chinese dragon.”
Only in San Francisco, my friends. And only too rare these days. As The City tries to pull itself out of the post-pandemic doldrums, it sure would be nice to get some hilarious street scenes going again in what used to be known as Hollywood North. The San Francisco Film Commission, in concert with Film SF, has an annual budget of $498,630 to help lure filmmakers here. They offer incentives among other things. But the bottom line is that’s it’s expensive to shoot in San Francisco. And guess what? You’ll never believe it. The permitting process can be a hassle.
So, here’s yet another example of a place our local government can loosen things up a bit and maybe give the economy a shot in the arm.
I recently caught up with the newest member of our film commission to discuss just that subject. You may remember Carolyn Tyler from her 32-year career in front of the camera on ABC 7 News. Well, Mayor London Breed appointed her to the commission last month and I stopped by for her swearing-in ceremony. Fittingly, it was held at John’s Grill, home of the “Maltese Falcon” and former hangout for Dashiell Hammett’s hard-drinking detective, Sam Spade.
I asked Taylor if she was some kind of film expert, but she laughed it off.
“I wouldn’t even call myself that; I would just say a fan,” said Taylor. “And more than anything, I’m a fan of The City of San Francisco. The main obstacle, as I understand it, is that it’s expensive. There are other places that can handle things more cheaply. Whether it’s someplace like Vancouver, which is taking a lot of business away, or maybe Atlanta or Texas, or places that don’t quite have the bureaucracy in place that San Francisco does.
“But they also don’t have the charm or the character. People still want to film here. And I think the Film Commission’s job, along with the Film Commission staff, is to reach out and make it as attractive as possible. I mean, I know there are some incentives. I’ve done stories before about that. And I think they’ve increased. I know The City has a plan. The state has a plan. And together that helps.”
Sounds great. But we have a long way to go. There hasn’t been a major film shot here since 2020, when “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” came to town. (I hear it’s the greatest Muni fight scene of all-time, but haven’t seen it yet.)
According to its annual report for fiscal year 2020-21, “Film SF issued 265 film permits, with 658 shoot days and $98,630 in permit fees. Overall, permits, shoot days and permit fees were down significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic despite the highlights of the Marvel “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings film and USA Network’s Nash Bridges film.”
Manijeh Fata, acting executive director of Film SF, is bullish on the return of lights, camera and action. “We’re close to pre-COVID levels,” said Fata, who estimated permitting fees would bring in $150,000 to $200,000 per year by comparison. “It’s important seeing San Francisco on the big screen. Future productions coming here is imperative to our economic recovery, with the jobs and revenue they bring to The City. We’re excited.”
The organization, which is funded primarily through grants, oversees the Scene in San Francisco Rebate Program, which has has rebated $6,389,500 to productions since it was created in 2006. To the city’s credit, the Board of Supervisors extended the program in 2018. Maybe it’s time to revisit that again, and see if we can’t up the incentives?
Mayor Breed acknowledged there was an opportunity to make things better while swearing in Taylor.
“People think that just because I was a star in ‘The Matrix’ that all of this stuff is so easy, you know, because you just show up looking glamorous,” said Breed, tongue firmly in cheek. “It takes a lot of work. There was a point where San Francisco was a major attraction for the film industry, for all these old movies and films and television shows. And then they all went away. But we want to bring them back. We have a lot of great incentives for people to film both small movies and large movies. We want to make sure things like ‘The Matrix’ and ‘Nash Bridges’ and others are interested in coming.”
Turns out Breed’s a big fan of “The Rock,” the 1996 Sean Connery/Nicolas Cage thriller set out on Alcatraz.
“Yeah, one of my favorite movies. We can go on and on and on about all the great things filmed here because this is a beautiful iconic city and people want to film here. But what we also have to do is make sure that we’re providing incentives, we’re providing support, we’re providing the right leadership to ensure that they have good experiences here that we become a place that people are attracted to, that we have people on the Film Commission who are fun, who understands this world and who are willing to make the hard decisions to ensure the success of the film industry in San Francisco.”
Ball’s in your court Ms. Taylor.
As Fata put it in her annual report: “San Francisco, the most cinematic city in the world, is ready for its close-up.”
I’m ready for more popcorn.
I'm ready for more popcorn.