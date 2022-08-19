Can we trust the U.S. Secret Service?
It’s a question that must be asked in the wake of multiple shocking scandals that have cast a shadow over the agency’s credibility. On Wednesday, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington revealed that the Secret Service waited two days to report a threat targeting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco, President-elect Joe Biden and then-Vice President Mike Pence in January 2021.
In fact, the agency responsible for protecting the president of the United States failed to report the threat to U.S. Capitol Police until the violent Jan. 6 insurrection was underway. The Capitol Police, the agency that provides security for Pelosi, should have been informed immediately about the threat against the House speaker.
“On January 4, Secret Service agents discovered a Parler account, which we’ve chosen not to name, posting a series of violent threats towards lawmakers,” wrote Jordan Libowitz and Lauren White of CREW, a government watchdog organization. “Other profiles with the same name appeared on Twitter, MeWe, Bitchute, Youtube and Facebook. On December 31, the account posted, ‘January 6 starts #1776 all over again…Fight for EVERYTHING’ and listed ‘Enemies,’ including Pelosi.”
The post on Parler — a far-right social media platform — suggested that Pelosi would be a target of whatever was being planned for the Capitol on Jan. 6. Yet the Secret Service sat on this information. CREW obtained the Secret Service’s email message as part of an investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Wrote Libowitz and White: “At 5:55 pm on January 6, after hours of defending the United States Capitol from a violent mob, the United States Capitol Police received the post along with a message from the Secret Service: ‘Good afternoon, The US Secret Service is passing notification to the US Capitol Police regarding discovery of a social media threat directed toward Speaker Nancy Pelosi.’”
By that time, violent insurrectionists had already broken into Pelosi’s office after hunting for her through the halls of Congress. Fortunately, the raging mob did not find her. But it’s terrifying to think of what might have happened if they had. Would they have carried out their murderous promises against Pelosi, who is second in line to the presidency?
“We broke into the Capitol. … We got inside, we did our part,” said Dawn Bancroft, an insurrectionist who broke into the Capitol, in a video posted Jan. 6. “We were looking for Nancy (Pelosi) to shoot her in the friggin’ brain but we didn’t find her.”
Last month, Bancroft received a 60-day jail sentence for her part in the assault on the Capitol. She was unable to carry out her death threat — no thanks to the Secret Service, which has a lot of explaining to do.
The Secret Service’s failure to handle the threat against Pelosi in a timely manner is just the latest in a series of disturbing revelations about the agency charged with protecting the life of the president.
Last month, we learned that the Secret Service agents had deleted texts related to the Jan. 6 insurrection, raising questions about what exactly went on during the hours when thousands of insurrectionists were swarming the U.S. Capitol in an effort to overthrow American democracy.
Department of Homeland Security Inspector General Joseph Cuffari, a Trump appointee, is now refusing to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the matter. Cuffari knew for months that Secret Service agents had erased their texts, but he failed to inform Congress.
Just as troubling is the fact that, during the Jan. 6 attack, former Vice President Mike Pence refused to get into an armored limousine when the Secret Service requested that he do so.
“I’m not getting into the car,” Pence reportedly told the Secret Service agents who attempted to escort him away from the Capitol.
“The intimation is that Pence worried about what would transpire with Congress’s counting of electoral votes if he weren’t there — or even that he thought certain people wanted him removed for reasons other than his personal safety,” reported the Washington Post. “Pence, after all, was set to deliver the final blow to President Donald Trump’s hopes of overturning the election, and everyone knew it.”
Pence’s refusal to heed the Secret Service’s advice came on a day when violent mobs chanted “hang Mike Pence” and President Trump used his Twitter account to further inflame their anger.
“Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution,” wrote Trump on Twitter as his insurrection mob stormed the Capitol.
Some members of Pence’s Secret Service detail reportedly thought they might not make it out alive.
“President Donald Trump’s attacks on Vice President Mike Pence worried Pence’s security detail enough that they made goodbye calls to their families, the House Jan. 6 committee revealed Thursday night,” wrote NBC News.
Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat on the Jan. 6 committee, told NBC News that Pence “uttered what I think are the six most chilling words of this entire thing I’ve seen so far: ‘I’m not getting in that car.”
“He knew exactly what this inside coup they had planned for was going to do,” Raskin said.
What’s truly behind the Secret Service’s missing texts and the delayed response to the Jan. 6 threat against Pelosi? Is this simply an unfortunate streak of bungling and incompetence? Or has some kind of menacing corruption infected the agency responsible for protecting the top leader of our nation?
It’s time for the American people to demand answers.