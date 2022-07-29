Friday's Mega Millions jackpot has rocketed to nearly $1.28 billion, the second-largest in the game's 20-year history and the third largest of any U.S. lottery game.

Even with the odds of winning at 1 in 303 million, some San Franciscans are feeling lucky and already imagining what they'd do with the dough.

Robert Sisko picked his numbers for tonight's drawing at Haight-Ashbury's Amalis Deli. The deli is recognized by the California State Lottery as a "lucky retailer," a place that has sold at least two winning tickets with jackpots of $1 million or more since 2013.

"I got no other shot at a billion dollars. What the heck? For two bucks, you take the chance," said Sisko.

He said that he would use the jackpot to "take care of me and my own first" before creating "a garden that people could enjoy over time."

"It's a pretty fascinating thing to do," Sisko added.

Over at Divisadero Street's 76 gas station, another lucky retailer, a woman who said her name is Giulia shared that she was playing for her family, which is saving to buy a house. "If I won something, it would be either a contribution to that fund or hopefully, enough funds to buy the house," she said. Giulia moved to the U.S. from Italy in 2017 and said that "being able to afford a house in the Bay Area, it's insane." "I feel like the Mega Millions would be a big help," she said. A first-time lottery player, Giulia brought her friends and family together to help pick their numbers. The cheap tickets and big rewards were enough to get Giulia to shell over some money. "When you see the number at the amount of cash that's gonna come out of this draw, you're like, 'Well, the single tickets don't cost that much,'" she said.