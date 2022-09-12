Trey-Lance-Scrambles-49ers-vs-Bears

49ers quarterback Trey Lance tries to get past Chicago's Dominique Robinson during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The weather was ugly in Chicago on Sunday, and the 49ers' play might have been even worse. Costly penalties and a nonexistent offense in the second half doomed San Francisco in a 19-10 loss to the Bears. 

