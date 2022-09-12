The weather was ugly in Chicago on Sunday, and the 49ers' play might have been even worse. Costly penalties and a nonexistent offense in the second half doomed San Francisco in a 19-10 loss to the Bears.
Here's a sampling of the feelings after the 49ers dropped to 0-1.
Boy did I get this game wrong…for the most part. #49ers should have beaten the #Bears even in the rain. They did not look like an #NFL #SuperBowl contender. But they should be week 17. 🏈 #49ERSvsBEARS— Jim Kozimor (@KozNBCS) September 12, 2022
Trey Lance is not the better choice over Jimmy G. It’s very clear. #49ERSvsBEARS #49ers#NFLTwitter— Jon 🐻🏀 (@TheRealJonHall_) September 11, 2022
Penalties, turnovers and 1-of-3 touchdowns (and just 10 points) in the red zone. That pretty much sums it up the #49ers loss to the Chicago.— Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 11, 2022
Trey Lance hasn't been great in this game, but he's not the reason the 49ers are losing. They're losing because their supposedly elite defense completely fell apart in the 2nd half against an inept offense.— Grant Cohn (@grantcohn) September 11, 2022
The Niners lose 19-10, as they played sloppy as hell. 12 penalties, 2 turnovers and multiple dropped passes. They absolutely beat themselves. #49ers pic.twitter.com/Rp8VGnuI5M— Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) September 11, 2022
And an update on 49ers starting running back Elijah Mitchell who injured himself in the first half against the Bears:
#49ers RB Eli Mitchell, who was quickly ruled out yesterday with a knee injury, is expected to miss some time, source said. He has an MRI this morning and that will determine the full extent. But Mitchell looking at a few weeks (or more) on the sidelines.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2022
The news wasn't all bad -- 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga had the best game of his young career including a dominant first half in Chicago.
49ers' highest-graded player vs. Bears per PFF: Talanoa Hufanga. 90.8. -11 tackles-6 run stops (defined as plus-impact tackles)-1 INT-2.8 passer rating into his overageHufanga looked like a star on Sunday. Massive development for SF— David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) September 12, 2022
