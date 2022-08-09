When things are going right, self-driving cars fade into the background of life in San Francisco. But when things go wrong, many San Franciscans are baffled by their presence. That's especially true when human drivers crash into their robot peers, the latest Department of Motor Vehicles data reveals.

Consider the following incident on the night of April 25. A driverless Cruise vehicle was traveling west along a one-way section of Sacramento St. when a silver Hyundai sedan came barreling down the street driving the wrong way. The autonomous Cruise came to a stop in an attempt to avoid the oncoming sedan, but to no avail. The Hyundai struck the front of the Cruise, causing “moderate” damage to the front of the self-driving car, according to a collision report filed with the California DMV. “The driver of the silver Hyundai Sedan left the scene without exchanging information,” the report reads.

Leaving the scene of an accident without stopping and exchanging information is illegal. Still, for many human drivers, it may not be clear how to act in the event of a collision with a driverless car. With whom, for instance, should a human driver exchange information when there’s no one in the car they just struck?

This question has become more relevant with Cruise driverless cars now providing a late-night commercial ride hailing-service in the northwest corner of The City. Cruise and other AV companies are also testing their vehicles on the streets during the day, usually with backup drivers, making San Francisco the global epicenter of this nascent industry.

This year, there have been nine “hit and run” collisions involving Cruise driverless autonomous vehicles in San Francisco, according to reports filed with the DMV. In fact, almost every accident involving a driverless Cruise has resulted in the human driver leaving the scene.

Though it may be tempting when there's no one around, getting the hell out of Dodge is the wrong thing to do when you hit a driverless car, according to the San Francisco Police Department and Cruise.

Drivers involved in collisions with autonomous vehicles should stay at the scene, call 911 and wait for police to arrive, a spokesperson for SFPD said. In addition, individuals involved in a collision with a driverless Cruise should approach the windows of the autonomous vehicle, which then can be rolled down remotely by a member of the company’s staff, a Cruise spokesperson said. Using onboard speakers, Cruise staff can then communicate with that individual and keep them up to date on the arrival of a field support team.

Drivers would do well to stick around. Local guidelines require a police report every time there’s a collision involving an autonomous vehicle, an SFPD spokesperson said. The department has several open investigations related to collisions with autonomous vehicles where the driver left the scene.

SFPD has a policy of using footage captured by autonomous vehicles in police investigations, according to a report by Vice, which could provide a cache of evidence for identifying the cars involved in these hit and run collisions.

The autonomous vehicle collision reports that are required by law to be submitted to the DMV within 10 days of an accident also paint an illuminating picture of human driver behavior. In addition to the Hyundai traveling the wrong way down a one-way street, Cruise’s collision reports from this year contain instances of human-driven cars blowing through stop signs, making left turns from the right lane and backing into stationary cars.

These incidents come amidst a steep decline in police enforcement of traffic violations over the past two years, and a corresponding increase in dangerous driving.

But it’s also possible that autonomous vehicles’ cautious driving style contributed to some recent collisions. There have been multiple instances this year of cars from Cruise and Waymo, another AV company testing on the streets of San Francisco, being rear ended as they approach a red light or a stop sign, perhaps braking sooner than a human driver would expect.

In a March 24 incident, a Cruise vehicle in supervised autonomous mode (with a backup driver present) was traveling down Point Lobos Ave. when a cyclist approached from behind. The Cruise began to brake — it's not clear whether in response to the cyclist or other conditions on the road — causing the cyclist to collide with the rear of the car. The cyclist sustained injuries and was transported from the scene by paramedics.

In the April 25 collision on Sacramento St. and a June 3 collision on Geary Blvd., Cruise driverless vehicles came to a stop in the face of a reckless driver approaching, rather than making an evasive maneuver.

In the June 3 incident, a Cruise driverless taxi was attempting a left turn off of Geary when a Prius approached from the opposite direction traveling 40 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone. Despite being in the right turn lane, the Prius continued straight through the intersection, striking the Cruise, which had come to a stop before completing its turn.

The collision, which resulted in minor injuries to occupants of both vehicles, is the subject of a special investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

At a San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency board meeting on August 2, SFMTA director Jeffrey Tumlin said the June 3 collision “appears to be the kind of crash that driving autonomous technology is supposed to be designed to avoid.”

At the meeting, Tumlin rattled off a litany of additional concerns about Cruise and other autonomous vehicle companies operating in San Francisco. He said Cruise has declined to share any information on recent “bricking” events, in which groups of Cruise vehicles stop in the middle of the street for hours until they’re manually moved by staff.

He also reiterated The City’s determination that California law does not currently allow for driverless vehicles to be cited for moving violations like running a stop sign, due to the lack of a driver to cite, a situation he would like changed.

Tumlin said that Cruise has been “operating in good faith and meeting with us to understand our concerns.” However, he added that he wants to see stronger regulations from the state and federal governments before Cruise and other companies expand their passenger services in San Francisco, especially because The City has no regulatory authority over AVs.

Those additional regulations could include legal reforms that account for self-driving cars, caps on the number of AVs allowed to operate on San Francisco's streets, and increased data sharing between AV companies and cities.

“Being the place in the world that is currently experiencing the greatest volume of autonomous vehicle testing on its streets,” Tumlin said, “we are trying to make sure that autonomous vehicles that allow private companies to profit off of the public right of way also serve the public good.”