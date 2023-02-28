To the layperson, $70,000 sounds like an outrageous yearly price for a single modest bed in a homeless shelter.
But outside experts consulted by The Examiner weren't surprised that a bold new city plan to end unsheltered homelessness comes with a price that is just as shocking.
City leaders agree that everyone who wants a safe place to sleep should have access to one, but the common ground appears to end there.
A rift between Supervisor Rafael Mandelman and city bureaucrats has raised critical and longstanding questions about The City’s ability to eliminate unsheltered homelessness on its own.
Like how much is too much to spend on a shelter bed? And is it even feasible to rapidly expand San Francisco's network of shelters? And can these questions be answered in the near future, or is The City doomed to spend more months mired in debate?
The latest round of this ongoing rhetorical debate began last year when Mandelman’s Place for All legislation passed the Board of Supervisors. It tasked The City’s Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing (HSH) with drafting a plan to bring everyone on the streets inside within the next three years.
The department published that report in December, estimating that it would cost $1.45 billion on top of The City’s existing — and growing — homelessness budget to accomplish that goal.
Mandelman quickly decried the report as unreasonably expensive, and likened it to the widely panned $2 million toilet that was planned — and later scrapped — in Noe Valley last year.
He’s described it as “waiving a white flag” in the fight to end unsheltered homelessness, and accused the department of being effectively unwilling to engage in serious discussion about how it's arrived at its conclusions.
To be sure, $1.45 billion is a hefty sum for a city facing a massive budget deficit over the next two years.
The plan also illustrates the limitations faced even by a city as wealthy as San Francisco, where leaders are eyeing help from above. Even if the department were to shave its costs by one-third, the plan would still demand massive investment. It’s unclear where that money will come from absent a windfall from the state or federal government.
But at least two researchers with decades of experience analyzing housing and homelessness policy were relatively unsurprised by the proposed price tag. Jill Khadurri and Nichole Fiore of the for-profit research firm ABT Associates, said San Francisco’s estimates were in line with what they’d expect from other cities.
San Francisco estimates shelter costs to be between $58,400 to $70,800, depending on the type of shelter offered.
The Place for All proposal requires adding 2,250 units, or beds, of emergency shelter. It also posits adding approximately 3,810 permanent housing units — places where people can stay indefinitely and their rent is subsidized.
In debates over homeless policy, much is made of the value of emergency shelter compared to permanent supportive housing. The operating costs of the latter are lower, but expanding either is expensive.
Once a shelter is up and running, it requires people to operate it. Staffing actually makes up the bulk of the costs associated with shelter, Khadduri explained. That’s not just true because San Francisco is expensive and shelters will have to pay wages commensurate with the high cost of living. The same is true in small cities, too, she said.
Staffing stretches beyond case managers and housing navigators, but includes security guards to ensure the building is safe and secure. Typically, shelter residents are served three meals a day, which further adds to the price tag. And, just like in any other residence, someone has to do the laundry.
In the Place for All report, that all adds up to an estimated cost of about $172 million annually once the 2,250 new beds are set up.
Yes, it’s a lot. But Fiore, whose research has focused on homelessness in California, suggests people ask themselves to compare it to their own lives.
“Would you be able to get a hotel room for that cost per day? Would you be able to feed yourself in San Francisco for that cost per day? Absolutely, $70,000, that’s a huge number, … but you have to think about everything that goes into that number,” Fiore said.
But Mandelman and colleagues on the Board of Supervisors — facing pressure from constituents unimpressed with The City’s response to homelessness — are pushing the housing department to explore ways to cut costs.
Mandelman and Supervisor Ahsha Safai pressed department officials to consider cost-saving measures when it plans for shelters in a recent committee meeting on a proposal to extend The City’s lease at its Gough Street tiny cabin site.
The estimated per-cabin cost of the 70-unit site is $78,879 per year.
Safai and Mandelman warned that at such a price tag, the tiny cabin model — successful as it might be — simply isn’t “scalable.”
There are ways to winnow down the price tag, such as building congregate shelter — where people share a large space — and spending less on sites like tiny cabins.
But non-congregate, or private shelter, has proven more popular in enticing people off the street, researchers say.
In researching the results of California’s Roomkey program to shelter people during the COVID-19 pandemic, ABT Associates found that homeless people were far more likely to accept noncongregate shelter than the alternative.
In its initial review of Roomkey, ABT Associates found that the model offered people “people autonomy, privacy and safety.”
“Communities reported that some ... participants who previously had been unable or unwilling to use existing shelter programs engaged successfully in (Project Roomkey),” researchers wrote.
Mandelman told The Examiner he doesn’t feel like the per-unit costs floated by The City are off by “orders of magnitude.” But he also questions how the department decided on the number of shelter and permanent supportive housing units that are needed, suggesting it might be more than necessary.
Emily Cohen, HSH’s deputy director for communications and legislative affairs, told supervisors during last week's committee meeting that costs can be trimmed, but it would require “hard tradeoffs.” The City could pay workers less, or include less case management, ambassadors and security on shelter sites.
“This is not an inexpensive issue to solve, and it’s not going to be,” Cohen said.
Mandelman is also pushing The City to collect more data on people as they enter the homeless system.
In particular, he wants to know where people are coming from. It’s a question that has long raised the ire of advocates for the homeless as a way to abdicate responsibility for housing people.
But Mandelman said the information should shape The City’s intervention strategies. If 90% of people entering shelters are from San Francisco, The City should double down on its efforts to prevent homelessness. If 90% were from outside San Francisco, that would raise questions about why people experiencing homelessness are coming to San Francisco — and whether it’s The City’s responsibility to house them.
When The Examiner pressed the department on its methodology, the department replied only that the Place for All report "included all city costs to operate the site, including all HSH costs, meals, DPH costs, HSH facilities costs, etc."
It did not provide further detail.