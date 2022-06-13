If you're accustomed to thinking about San Francisco as the home of innovation, a new study says that's dead wrong.
The City placed 38th in a ranking of the most innovative cities released today by SmartestDollar, a research company that ranks insurance companies and other parts of that industry. The study was based on an index of the most innovative careers put out by the U.S. Department of Labor.
The most innovative city in the study was Austin, followed by Boston, Detroit, Rochester, N.Y. and Cleveland. Other cities out-innovating San Francisco include Baltimore, Buffalo and Milwaukee. If you're thinking those aren't tech hubs, it turns out the Labor Department primarily sees innovation outside of tech.
"Innovation is not limited to STEM professions," the report says. "The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ O*NET database defines innovative jobs as those requiring creativity and alternative thinking to develop new ideas."
So while Salesforce, Twitter, and cryptocurrency company Ripple might be breaking new ground in technological innovation here, other cities are more creative because of more jobs in the arts, including "highly creative jobs like choreographers and poets," the report found.
Maybe The City shouldn't have priced out the Beat Poets?