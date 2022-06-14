Supporters of District Attorney Chesa Boudin aren’t the only ones facing a reckoning after last week’s election.
The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA), the department that runs Muni, saw a narrow loss at the polls in its effort to raise a $400 million bond measure for street and transit improvements. Proposition A lost with about 65% of the vote, just short of the 66.7% it needed to pass.
Muni riders won’t immediately feel the impact of the ballot measure’s failure. But over the long term, it could lead to worse service and fewer new projects — that is, unless SFMTA can find another new revenue source in the near future.
“We're going to have to choose the improvements that have the greatest impact because resources are more scarce,” Gwyneth Borden, chair of the SFMTA Board of Directors, said in an interview with The Examiner. “So you just have to make hard choices.”
Prop A’s defeat means SFMTA won’t be able to compete for over a billion dollars in federal and state matching infrastructure grants, Borden said, potentially affecting fleet replacement and maintenance projects. There will also be less money for street improvements, like new traffic signals, transit-only lanes and bike and pedestrian safety measures. The biggest ticket item to be affected will be the redevelopment of Muni’s aging bus yards, which the agency hopes to rebuild with housing on top. Borden said the Potrero Yard project, an ambitious redevelopment that could include over 500 homes, “may not be able to go forward now.”
SFMTA is not giving up on passing this $400 million bond measure, which will not require raising taxes, since it replaces a previous, expiring SFMTA bond. “We trust that we can take this support and do the work in the areas where we need to gain greater support so that we can come back to the voters at a future time and get these funds,” Borden said.
But that won’t happen until 2023 at the earliest, since San Francisco’s half-cent transportation sales tax is up for reauthorization this November, and city officials don’t want to confuse voters with two transit funding measures.
Theories abound as to why Prop A narrowly failed. “It's a strange time for people. Inflation is bad, the pandemic is ongoing,” Borden said. “And I think people generally are not feeling happy with the direction of the country, of the city, of the state.”
Despite its $1.5 million campaign war chest, which included billboards and television ads, Prop A was competing for attention against the high-profile recall campaign. Many voters did not seem to know what Prop A was for, or why it was important. About 7% of voters left the measure blank, an unusually high rate.
The recall may have driven a more conservative, less transit-friendly electorate to the polls. Only 48.7% of people who voted to recall Boudin voted yes on Prop A, compared to 76.7% of people who voted against the recall of Boudin, according to an analysis from Mission Local.
"We can no longer pretend transit exists outside the broader political context," the San Francisco Transit Riders Union wrote in a statement following Prop A's defeat. "Despite not creating a new tax and having the support of the Mayor and all 11 Supervisors, Proposition A failed to convince a supermajority of recall-oriented voters who are frustrated by the state of the city, the pandemic, and government in general."
It's also possible that progressive support for the measure wasn't as strong as it could have been. The widely distributed League of Pissed Off Voters guide recommended a “no endorsement” on Prop A, as a way to hold Muni accountable for its poor record delivering projects and the agency’s opposition to free transit.
Progressive Supervisor Dean Preston pinned Prop A’s defeat on SFMTA’s slow pandemic recovery. “The failure of MTA to restore MUNI lines and service is what sank Prop. A. Full stop,” he wrote on Twitter.
Borden rejects this interpretation. “Some people really want to see us restore all of our transit to pre-pandemic levels. And we can't afford to do that. We don't have the operators do that. And it doesn't make sense to do that when you're still at 50%” ridership.
The fact that far fewer people are riding Muni than before the pandemic could be yet another factor behind Prop A’s defeat. But the people who are still riding, who are disproportionately low-income, people of color and essential workers, will bear the burden of the voters’ decision.
“When we don't make those improvements, the people that get hurt the most are the people who are transit dependent,” Borden said. “People who can afford to own a car, drive their car, park their car or work from home, people with those luxuries, they don't feel the pinch in the same way.”