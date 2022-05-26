What Kamala Harris knows about Chesa Boudin’s San Francisco woes

In his characteristically daft fashion, Washington-based political blogger Matthew Yglesias tried to drag Vice President Kamala Harris into the recall campaign against San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin last week.

“If I were the Vice President of the United States and also the former District Attorney of San Francisco, I would say in public that I think I did a good job as DA and that the new DA who made a bunch of controversial changes was wrong to do that,” wrote Yglesias on Twitter.

Yglesias’ sloppy analysis provides a glimpse of the ill-informed and oversimplified East Coast takes we can expect after the June 7 recall election. It also gives me a chance to rehash some crucial history from the San Francisco DA’s office, which has spawned three state attorneys general, one governor and one VP.

The suggestion that Harris should weigh in on the Boudin recall election is silly for several reasons.

Multiple polls suggest Boudin will lose by a considerable margin, so there’s no reason for the VP to put a finger on the scale. If the race were close, it would still be unwise for her to punch down on the DA because she’d risk incurring the wrath of half of San Francisco. Nothing to gain there.

Then there’s the matter of Harris’ own record as DA. Yglesias assumes she did a better job than Boudin, but did she?

Violent crimes, including homicides, occurred at much higher rates in the early 2000s when Harris served as DA. During her first term, murders surged. The body count during DA Harris’ first year (98) was more than double what it was during Boudin’s (48).

Don’t mistake this for criticism of Harris. I don’t believe any DA deserves blame for crime rates. San Francisco crime tends to mirror national trends, and crime rates were much higher in California in the decades preceding statewide criminal justice reform.

In general, however, the VP is probably better off steering clear of DA office politics.

Harris’ time as DA was probably the most fascinating era of her career. Like most of our recent DAs, she had a rocky tenure. But her origin story is the stuff of legend.

She came to power in 2004 after an audacious plot to oust the incumbent DA, Terence “Kayo” Hallinan. Some Harris fans despise me for criticizing their hero, for whom I once worked. But Harris — a former Hallinan deputy — ripped her old boss to shreds and unseated him in a brutal campaign.

Hallinan, the son of a famous left-wing defense attorney, had overcome his own record of youthful violent crime to become a notorious counterculture defense attorney himself. His client roster included the Church of Satan, and rumor has it he once nearly overdosed while shooting heroin with Janis Joplin.

In 1995, San Francisco voters elected Hallinan over the police union’s chosen candidate for DA. He fired 14 senior prosecutors on his first day. When a prominent local developer criticized this decision, Hallinan — a boxer — punched him in the face. Boudin seems quite tame in comparison.

“Hallinan’s Record Worst in the State” blared the headline for a 1999 San Francisco Chronicle story.

“State records show that Hallinan's office declines to prosecute a larger percentage of felony charges than that of any other district attorney in California,” wrote the Chronicle. “And it resolves the vast majority of cases it does file through plea bargains. As a result, serious charges such as assault, rape and robbery are frequently thrown out and hundreds of felons — many of them with previous convictions — pay little or no penalty for their crimes."

Interestingly, Hallinan’s first few years also coincided with a considerable downtick in crime. Yet deputy DA Harris quit Hallinan’s office amid internal power struggles in 2001. Two years later, the relatively unknown Harris overthrew her old boss. She attacked his record on crime and prosecutions, accusing him of mismanaging the office. She won 56% of the vote.

As DA, Harris quickly became the target of withering criticism. In April 2004, a gang member with a long criminal history killed an SFPD officer. Harris refused to pursue the death penalty, drawing scorn from the cops and a public rebuke from Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who won applause by calling for the death penalty at the officer’s funeral.

In one of Harris’ finest moments, facing intense pressure, she refused to break her campaign promise to reject the death penalty, writing that “there can be no exception to principle.”

Unfortunately, her first term also coincided with an uptick in violent crime, with homicides surging 27% during her first year.

“In November the voters elected a new district attorney with the hope that she would clean up The City,” wrote Republican Howard Epstein in a June 2004 letter to The Examiner. “It seems that by some unexplained freak of nature, Terence Hallinan was prematurely reincarnated and came back as Kamala Harris.”

He blasted Harris for refusing to prosecute anti-war protesters and sex workers.

In 2008, infamous local curmudgeon Quentin Kopp excoriated Harris as “a prosecutorial joke, a pandering foe of strong pursuit of persons arrested by the police department, and a faddish officeholder who uses the position for the toothless, ‘feel-good’ pap.” It sounds a lot like his description of Boudin.

Despite such attacks, Harris won the 2010 race for state attorney general with support from 71% of San Francisco voters. Statewide, her margin of victory was razor thin. In her hometown, however, voters overwhelmingly picked her over a white male Republican from Los Angeles.

In 2020, she ran for president with a criminal justice reform plan that called for reducing incarceration, ending the death penalty, reviewing old cases to free the wrongly convicted and reforming the bail system. She tried to brand herself as a progressive prosecutor, but far-left critics derided her as a “cop.”

The truth was more complicated. Some crimes went up and some crimes went down under DA Harris, as crimes often do in cities. She supported some progressive policies and eschewed capital punishment while also trumpeting increased conviction rates and prosecuting the parents of truant schoolchildren. Unfortunate scandals unfolded on her watch, but they didn’t stop her rise.

Harris’ mixed record left her vulnerable to criticism, but she served as DA before voters started to see the office as the cause of every problem in San Francisco. Now she’s in the White House.

Boudin won’t be so lucky. Perhaps he should have gleaned some strategy from Harris’ playbook. She’s undoubtedly the better politician, even if it’s not clear she was the better DA.

Whatever that means. The realities of crime are complex and it’s hard to have a nuanced debate on the subject. Few understand this better than Harris, whose elected career started in the office Boudin appears poised to lose.