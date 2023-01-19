Four hundred miles south from San Francisco lies a school district comparable in size, demographics and socioeconomics to The City. It, too, suffers from severe teacher shortages, student disciplinary issues and chronic absenteeism.
But Long Beach Unified School District scores consistently higher in all metrics that constitute a competent school district — metrics where San Francisco often falls flat.
Although hundreds of miles apart, the two districts have partnered to release joint statements — most recently on the plan to reopen campuses in August 2021 following COVID closures — and have been adjacently studied by sitting San Francisco Board of Education commissioners to compare successes.
In a 2021 op-ed for the Chronicle, commissioner Matt Alexander noted Long Beach’s successes while also sending a smoke signal for San Francisco Unified overspending on central office positions. Alexander ties this overspending to negative student outcomes and understaffing in classrooms — problems that have recently made headlines in local newspapers.
“Long Beach enrolls more students than San Francisco and has a track record of positive achievement results, especially for Black and Latinx students. Long Beach has a central office with fewer than 500 staff, compared to San Francisco’s 1,000. If San Francisco’s schools reduced the proportion of our budget devoted to administration and indirect services spending to match Long Beach’s level, we would save about $90 million — very close to the size of our structural deficit,” Alexander said in 2021.
A side-by-side comparison finds similar numbers for enrollment and demographics between SFUSD and its slightly larger counterpart in Southern California.
Long Beach Unified enrolls 65,500 students in 84 public schools in the cities of Long Beach, Lakewood, Signal Hill and Avalon on Catalina Island. San Francisco Unified educates 51,715 students in 113 public schools.
Long Beach has a diverse student population — 59% are Hispanic, 12% are African American, 7% are Asian and 12% are white. Over 64% are identified as socioeconomically disadvantaged based on students’ use of resources like free and reduced lunch programs.
San Francisco, too, serves a diverse student population reflective of The City. At SFUSD, 30% are Hispanic, 6% are African American, 33% are Asian and 14% are white; and 53% are socioeconomically disadvantaged.
So why is San Francisco falling behind its peers when it has a smaller student population, fewer socioeconomically disadvantaged students and access to millions in grant money over a decade from tech titans who call The City home?
The District Readiness Index, which compiles data to assess California school districts’ ability to improve student outcomes, breaks it down into tangible metrics. The index shows Long Beach has the foundations in place to teach its students well and keep them in the classroom, retain and train teachers to effectively teach and build a community “wraparound approach” to address social issues that go beyond a school district’s control, like chronic absenteeism.
Long Beach has become a beacon of hope for school districts across California, so much so that the district’s assistant superintendent was invited to speak on the district’s successes at a statewide webinar on improving student outcomes on Wednesday. The California Department of Education’s “Rising to the Challenge: Strategies to Address Chronic Absenteeism” webinar series kicked off with Erin Simon, assistant superintendent of student support services at Long Beach Unified School District, serving as a guest speaker.
“(Simon) has successfully reduced chronic absence in her community, working with her school,” said Hedy Chang, executive director of Attendance Works and the webinar’s mediator. “(Long Beach) is a community that has experienced the challenges of poverty, but has shown incredible resilience in the face of challenge. She brings an understanding of how to partner with students and families, and how we make use of our community assets.”
Community engagement and parent participation are metrics used to assess a school district’s success, according to the District Readiness Index — and Long Beach scores high, or has “strong foundations,” whereas San Francisco lacks those foundations. Posting a recent budget to the school district website, opportunities for two-way communication with families and family and community involvement in decision-making processes are integral to a successful school-community partnership. Long Beach checks all these boxes.
“The biggest contributor to the decrease (in absenteeism) was connection and trust-building with our parents, caretakers and our community. We understand the barriers students are facing at home, we have deep conversations with our students,” Simon said.
Simon underscored the importance of “canvassing communities, to meet parents and caretakers to meet students where they are.”
“When we do this, we learn more about our families. We’re able to interview, to survey the community at large, and understand the needs of our students. I cannot implore how great it is to have a teacher contact a student’s family at home. It means the world to the student, and the parent, to know that the teacher is showing the signs of truly caring,” she said.
In 2018–19, SFUSD reported through a statewide survey that it was in the initial implementation of “developing the capacity of staff (i.e. administrators, teachers, and classified staff) to build trusting and respectful relationships with families.”
San Francisco Board of Education members recently debated on how, when and where to reach parents and engage in those essential conversations to foster meaningful relationships. The first student outcomes workshop on Jan. 10 suggests it will be an uphill battle.
One asset that San Francisco does have, which Long Beach lacks, is a student member on its board of education. About 34% of school districts in California do not include a student board member, although research shows that including students in a school district’s policy making process is an essential step in giving students autonomy and the right to speak for themselves about their educational experiences.
Long Beach is working on its academic priorities to ensure safe and welcoming learning environments while improving student outcomes — a similar mission to SFUSD recent’s Vision, Values, Goals and Guardrails framework to improve student outcomes over the next five years.
“We have to prioritize the work that we are doing within school systems and districts. There is a lot that is asked of (educators and administrators). But we all have the ultimate goal of ensuring our students graduate, that they are healthy mentally and physically,” Simon said.