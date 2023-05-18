OutsideLandsFestival_05Aug2022-064.JPG

Fans cheer on Duckwrth at the Outside Lands Festival in Golden Gate Park on Friday, August 5, 2022.

 Craig Lee/The Examiner

The producer of Outside Lands wants to host more concerts in Golden Gate Park, but supervisors representing nearby neighborhoods are pushing back.

West side supervisors have objected to the concerts, which can be thought of as Outside Lands lite.

