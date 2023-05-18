The producer of Outside Lands wants to host more concerts in Golden Gate Park, but supervisors representing nearby neighborhoods are pushing back.
West side supervisors have objected to the concerts, which can be thought of as Outside Lands lite.
If approved, the concerts would begin in 2024 and be held on weekends after the Outside Lands festival for three consecutive years.
They would take advantage of the festival’s existing infrastructure, but be pared down to a single stage at the western end of the Polo Fields and capped at 65,000 attendees per day. Each day’s events would end no later than 10 p.m. and the site would be entirely cleared about five days after the last concert.
But supervisors have argued the concerts’ impact would be substantial to the neighborhoods that already endure Outside Lands-related closures for several weeks every summer.
“The additional concert series will increase the park closure to the entire month of August,” Supervisor Connie Chan wrote in a May 17 letter to the Park and Recreation Commission
Instead, west side supervisors are calling on The City to find a place for ticketed concerts downtown, which they argue could use the infusion of activity.
“Unfortunately, this concert proposal appears to be hastily prepared for mitigating westside neighborhood concerns,” Supervisor Joel Engardio wrote in a letter. “Has there been any consideration to having the additional concerts downtown, which needs events to draw people back?”
But the alternative suggestions floated by supervisors, such as Union Square, were roundly dismissed by Recreation and Park Department officials and the Recreation and Park Commission. They noted that the infrastructure to hold a major concert already exists in Golden Gate Park, and the downtown sites offered by supervisors are just a fraction of the size and couldn’t possibly accommodate 60,000 concertgoers.
The commission unanimously voted Thursday to recommend that the Board of Supervisors approve the permit for the concert series, which like Outside Lands would be produced by Berkeley-based promoter Another Planet Entertainment.
“I just feel like the pluses far outweigh the minuses here,” Commissioner Joe Hallisy said.
Ex // Top Stories
Environmental watchdog group filed notices against two East Bay facilities for illegal discharge of toxic chemicals into groundwater
After a weeklong strike, classes at The Town's public schools resumed on Tuesday
Proposition 12, passed in 2018 by voters, prohibits the sale of pork products made from pigs housed in inhumane conditions
The Board of Supervisors must approve the permit.
The Recreation and Park department’s pitch was simple: the concerts will help generate money for The City, and it’s a relatively light logistical lift given that they will occur within the existing footprint of Outside Lands.
The concerts would be held over two or three days, with each featuring a headline and supporting acts. Another Planet would pay a permit fee of at least $1.4 million for a two-day event, or $2.1 million for a three-day event.
It has been endorsed by Mayor London Breed, who announced it last week. She noted the concerts’ potential to generate revenue comes as The City faces economic decline and a massive budget deficit.
"Music has been a vital part of the park's history, from the Summer of Love to the annual Hardly Strictly Bluegrass and Outside Lands festivals of today,” Breed said in a statement. “These kinds of events bring excitement to our City, show off the beauty of our parks, and help support our local economy.”
Rec and Park officials committed to mitigating the concerts’ impacts in the way they already do with Outside Lands, such as by monitoring sound levels. Last year, after receiving dozens of sound complaints, an Outside Lands stage was adjusted, officials said.
Commissioners expressed sympathy to residents who expressed concern about the concerts on Thursday, but they stood behind the plan.
“We have festivals all over the city, and it’s what makes our city great,” Commissioner Kat Anderson said, adding a nod to west side residents that “I want to say thank you for the impacts you’re willing to endure.”
West side supervisors stressed that they do not object to Outside Lands under its current setup, but are concerned with extending it.
“While my colleagues, Supervisors Myrna Melgar, Joel Engardio, and I support the partnership with Another Planet Entertainment for additional concert series in our City, together we sincerely urge you to reconsider the location for this permit, and explore locations that can be most helpful to our local economic recovery, especially for our struggling Downtown,” Chan wrote.
Chan represents The Richmond District and Engardio represents the Outer Sunset, both of which abut the park. Melgar’s district includes the Inner Sunset, which includes Golden Gate Park east of where Outside Lands is held.