Weekend fires in tent encampments leave one adult in critical condition

Twin fires broke out in the city’s homeless encampments this weekend, leaving one adult in critical condition, according to the fire department.

At 5:04 p.m. Sunday, the fire department responded to a fire at 16th and Market streets that left an adult in critical condition. Fire and police officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

Another fire broke out the night before in a homeless encampment behind a fast-food restaurant in the 300 blocks of Bayshore Boulevard.

The fire department responded at 7:57 p.m. to the incident, which was caused by a cooking accident. It damaged about 100 by 100 feet of brush, trees and encampment material, according to the fire department’s spokesperson Jonathan Baxter.

No injuries were reported.

Bay Area Newssan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/