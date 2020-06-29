Weekend fires in tent encampments leave one adult in critical condition

Twin fires broke out in the city’s homeless encampments this weekend, leaving one adult in critical condition, according to the fire department.

At 5:04 p.m. Sunday, the fire department responded to a fire at 16th and Market streets that left an adult in critical condition. Fire and police officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

Another fire broke out the night before in a homeless encampment behind a fast-food restaurant in the 300 blocks of Bayshore Boulevard.

The fire department responded at 7:57 p.m. to the incident, which was caused by a cooking accident. It damaged about 100 by 100 feet of brush, trees and encampment material, according to the fire department’s spokesperson Jonathan Baxter.

No injuries were reported.

Bay Area Newssan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Nuru scandal prompts new rules for Public Works to prevent corruption

Just Posted

Nuru scandal prompts new rules for Public Works to prevent corruption

City Controller releases first in series of reports to ‘rectify bad policies and practices’

Real estate industry sues over coronavirus eviction ban

Real estate industry groups filed a lawsuit Monday seeking to undo a… Continue reading

SF Pride’s 50th anniversary marked by protest and calls for police reform

With cancellation of official parade, event goes back to its political roots

Supes hold off on November ballot measure to boost police foot beats

Two San Francisco supervisors who planned to ask voters this November whether… Continue reading

Joseph James DeAngelo admits he’s the Golden State Killer, pleads guilty to murders, rapes

By Sam Stanton, Darrell Smith, Dale Kasler, and Molly Sullivan The Sacramento… Continue reading

Most Read