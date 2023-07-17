California Wildfires

Smoke rises from the Pika Fire in Yosemite National Park, Calif., Saturday, July 15, 2023. 

 Mark Ruggiero/National Park Service via AP

One of the state’s largest active wildfires continues to scorch Yosemite Valley and blanket the popular summer destination in smoke — but San Francisco should stay insulated from the smog.

The Pika Fire has burned 818 acres of Yosemite National Park in more than two weeks and remains uncontained, according to a Monday morning update by the National Park Service.

Digital Producer

gwong@sfexaminer.com

@gregoryhwong