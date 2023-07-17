The blaze was sparked late last month by a lightning strike at North Dome, a popular 7,500 foot granite cliff in Northeast Yosemite and has persisted as temperatures have spiked across the West.
Last weekend, the fire’s smoke created dangerous conditions for visitors during what’s considered Yosemite’s busiest tourist season. The park’s air quality index hovered around 170 at noon on Monday, which is considered “unhealthy”, though represented an improvement from Sunday when conditions were “hazardous” and visibility was low.
People are advised to avoid strenuous duties, keep outdoor activities short, and consider moving any physical activities indoors or rescheduling to a different day.
Bay Area Air Quality Management District spokesperson Tina Landis told The Examiner that “unless the fire significantly increases in size and wind direction changes,” the Bay Area should remain smoke-free.
“The Air District will continue to monitor the Pika Fire and others for any air quality impacts in the Bay Area,” Landis said.
Forty firefighters are working to contain the fire by allowing the flames to move across the landscape to provide ecological benefits to plants and wildlife – which have long adapted to California’s wildfires – while protecting people and critical infrastructure, park officials said.
Officials expect to fully contain the fire by the end of the month. The fire hasn't caused any injuries but shut down multiple nearby trails last week, which firefighters are using to barrier the flames.