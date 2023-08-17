California Wildfires

In this photo provided by Caltrans, smoke rises from the Head Fire in Klamath National Forest, Calif., on Tuesday Aug. 15, 2023.

 Roger Matthews/Caltrans via AP

Wildfire season has picked up in Northern California this summer with at least 20 blazes scorching forests at the northern edge of the state and unleashing harmful smoke across the California-Oregon border.

For now, officials expect San Francisco’s air to be spared from the smog, but conditions could change depending on the direction of the wind.

