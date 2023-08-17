Wildfire season has picked up in Northern California this summer with at least 20 blazes scorching forests at the northern edge of the state and unleashing harmful smoke across the California-Oregon border.
For now, officials expect San Francisco’s air to be spared from the smog, but conditions could change depending on the direction of the wind.
Aaron Richardson, spokesperson for the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, told The Examiner the agency is “confident” winds will keep the smoke away from The City’s skies on Thursday and Friday.
The winds are currently blowing fumes towards the ocean and only as far south as Yukiah. But there’s a slight chance some of the Bay Area’s northernmost cities could experience some haze in the coming days, Richardson said.
He added that wind conditions have been “fairly changeable,” making it difficult for forecasters to predict future behavior more than a few days in advance. So the agency is taking things “day-by-day.”
The agency doesn’t expect to issue a Spare the Air Advisory or Alert at least before the weekend.
Kendrick Lamar, the Foo Fighters, Maggie Rogers and dozens of other performers enraptured attendees at the annual San Francisco show
“Down in the Bay Area, we're still getting some onshore flow that's keeping things clear,” Richardson said. “But if the winds do change and come from the northwest at some point, then we may start seeing some smoke impacts.”
Still, the cluster of blazes, ignited by several lightning strikes at the start of the week represent a potential preview of the wildfire season to come as the weather warms and conditions dry out following one of the wettest winters on record.
Multiple fires continue to burn in Klamath National Forest, a nearly 2 million acre grassland that stretches to both sides of the California and Oregon border. The fires have forced dozens of miles of the Pacific Crest Trail, a popular and scenic hiking route that extends from Mexico to Canada, to close.
Collectively dubbed “The Klamath National Forest August Lightning Fires,” the blazes broke out in a remote, hard-to-reach area. That means the fires could take longer to extinguish and will likely continue burning into next week, coinciding with when Hurricane Hillary is expected to hit the state, which could further alter Northern California’s wind patterns.
The Head Fire, which has burned 3,500 acres of Siskiyou County so far, is the worst of the nearly two dozen fires.