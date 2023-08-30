Wildfire smoke, pictured lingering over the East Bay in a view from San Francisco's Ina Coolbirth Park on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, has contributed to poorer air quality throughout the Bay Area this week.
Forecasters expect the hazy skies that have lingered above the San Francisco Bay Area to clear up in time for Labor Day weekend.
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District extended its air quality advisory into Thursday, fresh off issuing its sixth Spare the Air Alert of the year, and the fifth of the summer, on Wednesday. Thursday will mark the seventh consecutive day the Bay Area has been under an advisory or an alert, and the 11th day out of the last 12.
But officials said residents can expect air quality to improve beginning Thursday night, when stronger onshore winds are forecasted to push smoke out of the region to the east. Agency officials expect intermittent smoke impacts on Friday and cooler temperatures to limit them over the weekend.
Hotter inland temperatures, vehicle exhaust and smoke from still-burning wildfires in Northern California and Oregon have worsened air quality across the Bay Area this week. The largest active blaze is the Smith River Complex Fire, which has burned almost 77,000 acres as of Wednesday afternoon. The National Interagency Fire Center does not expect to contain the blaze until December.
Federal air quality readings on Wednesday afternoon measured unhealthy for sensitive groups — which include children, the elderly, pregnant women and people with lung disease — in pockets of The City and much of the Peninsula and East Bay.
Officials said residents who smell smoke should stay inside with their windows and doors closed, if temperatures allow, until smoke levels subside. Home air conditioning units and car vent systems should be set to recirculate.
The Air District is forecasting moderate air quality throughout the Bay Area for the next two days, and good air quality over the weekend. Its forecast is based on current fire conditions and smoke output, however, both of which can change quickly.