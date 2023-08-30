San Francisco air quality

Wildfire smoke, pictured lingering over the East Bay in a view from San Francisco's Ina Coolbirth Park on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, has contributed to poorer air quality throughout the Bay Area this week. 

Forecasters expect the hazy skies that have lingered above the San Francisco Bay Area to clear up in time for Labor Day weekend.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District extended its air quality advisory into Thursday, fresh off issuing its sixth Spare the Air Alert of the year, and the fifth of the summer, on Wednesday. Thursday will mark the seventh consecutive day the Bay Area has been under an advisory or an alert, and the 11th day out of the last 12.

