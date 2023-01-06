A flooded road in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency as the latest in a series of atmospheric rivers slammed the state's coast, claiming at least two lives.
To those sloshing around outside to break up the flood doldrums or clear clogged drains, exercise caution — the water is filthy.
Floods are the most commonly occurring natural disaster in the world. They are incredibly disruptive, and if cleanup is mismanaged, the effects can create long-lasting health hazards in the form of rot, fungus, mold, bacteria and disease, to name a few.
The water from a flood is a vector for those contagions, because it's not just runoff. As University of Texas researcher Danny Reible puts it, the problem with floodwaters is that they carry away everything they touch — gas and transmission fluid from submerged cars, sewage, pesticides, household cleaners, offal from industry nearby.
Anything that has touched floodwater is considered contaminated by the CDC because of this, and must be disinfected before use for safety's sake.
The San Francisco City and County Joint Information Center, the emergency agency handling inquiries during the storm, recommended S.F. citizens follow similar advice. The center added a warning about the dangers of mold growth in homes, and that people should report clogged catch basins, wastewater odors and sewer backups to 311.
Reible performed a study on floodwaters after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and found that contamination was relatively low — similar to the quality of the city's average stormwater. Additionally, the sediment left behind by the flood did not show much higher levels of contamination either, outside of preexisting issues like oil spills.
However, New Orleans residents were already dealing with highly polluted soil before the hurricane. The Bay Area may be in a similar situation, according to Bay Keeper.
Stormwater discharges industrial waste, city runoff, and sewage spills into civic drainage, making it the worst source of pollution in the Bay. It's partially what led to the week-long toxic algae bloom that killed thousands of fish in August last year.
To make matters worse, some regions of The City have disproportionately higher levels of pollutants, particularly the Bayview/Hunter's Point region, which is a radioactive Superfund site that is already threatened by sea level rise.
Datebook reported that a building in the area was flooded, and the rest of the neighborhood remains at risk as rain continues into next week. The SFCCJIC did not indicate specific precautions for people in the Bayview/Hunter's Point area, but shared a document .
Rain on 16th Street
People out in the rain at 16th and Mission Streets on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
Sandbags given out to San Francisco residents and businesses at the San Francisco Public Works Maintenance Yard at 2323 Cesar Chavez Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
A satellite image made available by NOAA shows a storm system approaching the west coast of the United States on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Another powerful atmospheric river storm threatens California with more flooding, landslides and damaging winds in the next two days.
A man walks with an umbrella in San Francisco on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Rain lashed the Bay Area early Wednesday as Californians braced for another powerful storm, which forecasters said would bring more flooding, landslides and damaging winds just days after another "atmospheric river" drenched the West Coast.
Residents put up boards outside a business to prepare for potential flooding in San Francisco on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Rain lashed the Bay Area early Wednesday as Californians braced for another powerful storm, which forecasters said would bring more flooding, landslides and damaging winds just days after another "atmospheric river" drenched the West Coast.
People out in the rain at 16th and Mission Streets on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
People out in the rain at 16th and Mission Streets on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
A man covers his belongings from the rain at 16th and Mission Streets on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
People wait in the rain for the food pantry at La Raza Community Resource Center at 474 Valencia Street on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
People wait in the rain for the food pantry at La Raza Community Resource Center at 474 Valencia Street on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Sandbags along 17th Street between Folsom Street and Treat Avenue in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)
Sandbags at the doors of Rite Spot Cafe at 17th Street and Folsom Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Sandbags given out to San Francisco residents and businesses at the San Francisco Public Works Maintenance Yard at 2323 Cesar Chavez Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Sandbags given out to San Francisco residents and businesses at the San Francisco Public Works Maintenance Yard at 2323 Cesar Chavez Street in preparation for the forecasted heavy rain storms on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Fallen tree limb on power lines on Hyde Street between Jackson and Washington Street on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
A satellite image made available by NOAA shows a storm system approaching the west coast of the United States on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Another powerful atmospheric river storm threatens California with more flooding, landslides and damaging winds in the next two days.
A man walks with an umbrella in San Francisco on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Rain lashed the Bay Area early Wednesday as Californians braced for another powerful storm, which forecasters said would bring more flooding, landslides and damaging winds just days after another "atmospheric river" drenched the West Coast.
Residents put up boards outside a business to prepare for potential flooding in San Francisco on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Rain lashed the Bay Area early Wednesday as Californians braced for another powerful storm, which forecasters said would bring more flooding, landslides and damaging winds just days after another "atmospheric river" drenched the West Coast.
A man walks with an umbrella in San Francisco on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Rain lashed the Bay Area early Wednesday as Californians braced for another powerful storm, which forecasters said would bring more flooding, landslides and damaging winds just days after another "atmospheric river" drenched the West Coast.
Crews from San Francisco Public Works and SFMTA work to remove fallen trees from last night’s storm, along a Muni line at Junipero Serra Blvd and Sloat Blvd on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Crews from San Francisco Public Works and SFMTA work to remove fallen trees from last night’s storm, along a Muni line at Junipero Serra Blvd and Sloat Blvd on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
A crew member from SFMTA works to remove fallen trees from last night’s storm, along a Muni line at Junipero Serra Blvd and Sloat Blvd on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Crews from San Francisco Public Works and SFMTA work to remove fallen trees from last night’s storm, along a Muni line at Junipero Serra Blvd and Sloat Blvd on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Valero gas station roof collapse from strong storm winds last night at King Drive and Callan Boulevard in South San Francisco on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Valero gas station roof collapse from strong storm winds last night at King Drive and Callan Boulevard in South San Francisco on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
