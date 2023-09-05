On the heels of the Bay Area dealing with yet another bout of hazy skies and degraded air quality, you might want to brace yourself for more.
A look back at a decade of air quality data reveals a trend of spiking pollutants, particularly on the tail of summer and heading into fall.
One of the worst pollutants tracked by the Bay Area Air Quality Management District, called fine particulate matter, or PM2.5, which is present in wildfire smoke, ticked up in August, according to the district's data.
The air quality district's sensor measurement data put San Francisco's PM2.5 levels in about the middle of the "moderate" scale for August, as defined by the federal government. PM2.5 levels were a bit below the 10-year average through the end of the month.
The largest fire burning in Northern California is the Smith River Complex, which lightning sparked on Aug. 15. It was 19% contained as of Tuesday, having burned more than 85,000 acres.
PM2.5 is particularly insidious because the particles are small enough to become lodged deep in lung tissue and even pass into the bloodstream. It contributes to heart attacks, worsens asthma, decreases lung function and decreases lung growth in children. Long-term exposure can lead to chronic respiratory diseases and has been linked to lung cancer.
Spikes of the pollutant in the Bay Area over the past 10 years correlate closely with major wildfire events.
Ex // Top Stories
The San Francisco Police Department reported officers made "consistent attempts" to deescalate the altercation
The uncertain fate of big-ticket fall films looms large on the minds of The City's movie theater operators.
Increases in foot traffic this past summer could continue as The City recovers from financial setbacks prompted by the coronavirus pandemic
In September and October of 2017, for example, PM2.5 levels surged to "unhealthy" levels, which comes with a warning that everyone — especially children — should avoid prolonged outdoor activity, and people with respiratory disease should limit any time outside. That spike coincided with large wildfires in Sikiyou, Tulare, Napa and Solano Counties that year, such as the devastating Tubbs Fire.
The same trend appeared the next year, but even more pronounced, with PM2.5 levels reaching in the "very unhealthy" levels that November, following the Camp Fire, The blaze, California's deadliest and most destructive, burned in Butte County, but the smoke spread widely, leading to hazardous air quality conditions in the Bay Area for several days.
And in September of 2020, when infamous orange skies engulfed San Francisco, adding an extra layer of apocalyptic ambiance to an already disturbing year in public health, PM2.5 levels reached the "very unhealthy" level again, as the August Complex — California's largest-ever fire — burned simultaneously with the SCU and LNU Lightning complexes.
Over the past decade, the Bay Area has also seen fluctuations in other pollutants the Air District monitors, including ozone and nitrogen dioxide (NO2).
Ozone, one of the main components of smog, has seen a gradual increase, particularly during the summer months. Elevated ozone levels can exacerbate respiratory conditions, such as asthma, and can decrease lung function, especially in children and the elderly. The rise in ozone can be attributed to a combination of factors, including increased vehicular emissions on warmer days.
Nitrogen dioxide, primarily emitted from vehicle exhaust and industrial combustion processes, has been combatted by stricter emission standards and the adoption of cleaner technologies, but recent data indicates a slight uptick in the chemical pollutant.
NO2 can irritate the lungs, reduce immunity to lung infections, and, over time, can lead to chronic respiratory diseases. The correlation between NO2 spikes and increased vehicular traffic, especially during holiday seasons and in specific urban corridors, suggests that transportation patterns play a significant role in its concentrations.
Sulfur dioxide (SO2) levels in the Bay Area have generally remained stable, with occasional spikes. Originating mainly from industrial processes and the burning of fossil fuels, SO2 can cause respiratory problems and irritate the eyes. Spikes in the pollutant have been linked to industrial activities and shifts in energy consumption.