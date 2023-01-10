The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for a large swath of the East Bay and San Francisco as early as 2 a.m. and scheduled to last at least most of the morning due to the threat of pea sized hail and over 40 mile per hour winds.
Many residents on social media reported hail falling after 6 a.m. in The City and in the East Bay just after 9 a.m.
We're getting calls @KCBSRadio about hail in SF, just wild. Anyone have any video? #BayArea
The ferocious storm caused widespread power outages, adding to what Pacific Gas & Electric on Monday called the utility’s largest response to a winter storm ever. As of 9 a.m. 93,742 customers were left without electricity in the Bay Area, up from 10,703 at 5 p.m. on Monday.
According to the utility, the outages surged significantly due to the overnight weather system, which included gusts exceeding 70 mph and more than 100 cloud ground lightning strikes.
The National Weather Service added that strong thunderstorms are expected to continue through the morning and into the afternoon and advised that when residents hear thunder, they should stop all outdoor activities, seek shelter and wait at least 30 minutes before resuming their activity.
