The storm included gusts exceeding 70 mph and more than 100 cloud ground lightning strikes.

 By Bay City News

A wave of thunderstorms have brought hail and raging winds to the Bay Area and zapped power from tens of thousands of residents overnight from Monday into Tuesday.

A loud and powerful weather system cascaded onto the Bay Area during the early morning hours, with multiple sharp lightning strikes seen across the region while intense rain pelted homes and streets.

